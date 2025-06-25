Australian court rules ABC journalist unlawfully sacked over Gaza post

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation unlawfully sacked journalist Antoinette Lattouf after she shared a social media post criticising Israel’s war on Gaza, the Federal Court ruled.

The court found the public broadcaster removed Ms Lattouf from air in December 2023 in part because of her political opinions, specifically those on the Israeli military action in the Palestinian territory.

Justice Darryl Rangiah said that the ABC contravened the Fair Work Act and awarded Ms Lattouf A$70,000 (£33,400) in damages. He is yet to decide on additional penalties.

The court dismissed the claim that Ms Lattouf, who is of Lebanese heritage, was fired due to her race or ethnic background.

Ms Lattouf had been contracted as a fill-in presenter on ABC Radio Sydney’s Mornings programme. Just three days in – on 19 December – she reposted an Instagram story from Human Rights Watch alleging Israel had used starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza, a claim the Israeli government denied. She was removed from her role within hours.

Justice Rangiah found the ABC management reacted to an "orchestrated campaign by pro-Israel lobbyists to have Lattouf taken off air" and acted hastily without identifying which policy she had violated or allowing her a chance to respond.

He said the broadcaster’s chief content officer at the time, Chris Oliver-Taylor, acted based on little more than a “suspicion” that she had broken rules and was motivated by desire to "mitigate the anticipated deluge of complaints and criticism".

"Within the hour, a decision was made that Lattouf would be taken off air," Justice Rangiah said, adding that the ABC senior staff were in a “state of panic”.

open image in gallery Antoinette Lattouf embraces a supporter outside the Federal Court of Australia in Sydney on 25 June 2025 ( EPA )

Criticising the ABC for failing to follow procedure, the judge pointed out that Ms Lattouf was neither warned nor provided an opportunity to defend herself.

While the ABC contended that her contract had been paid in full and she was merely taken off air to protect its reputation, the judge rejected this defence. He clarified that Ms Lattouf had not been given a formal directive to avoid commentary on Israel’s war on Gaza, only general advice to refrain from making controversial posts.

The journalist’s removal had sparked a national outcry and internal discontent at the ABC, raising concerns about political pressure and institutional support for culturally diverse staff. It had also led to a debate about editorial independence and freedom of expression within public broadcasting.

Israel launched its ongoing war on Gaza after over 1,100 people were killed and 251 taken hostage during a Hamas assault on southern Israel in October 2023.

Israeli forces have killed over 55,700 Palestinians so far, including 15,000 children, and left almost the entire population of nearly 2 million displaced from their homes and on the brink of starvation, according to the Hamas-run health ministry and UN agencies.

Speaking outside court, Ms Lattouf said she had been “punished for political opinion”. “Deliberately starving and killing children is a war crime,” she said. “Today, the court has found that punishing someone for sharing facts about these war crimes is also illegal.”

open image in gallery A Palestinian flag is displayed behind Antoinette Lattouf as she speaks to the media at the Federal Court of Australia in Sydney on 25 June 2025 ( EPA )

The ABC, which reportedly spent A$1m (£733,998) defending the case, issued a public apology after the ruling. Its new managing director, Hugh Marks, said the matter “was not handled in line with our values and expectations”.

“We also let down our staff and audiences and this failure has caused understandable concern among the public and inside the organisation,” he said.

He acknowledged concerns over the broadcaster’s independence and announced that it had reviewed and replaced its internal guidelines for social media use.

“Any undue influence or pressure on ABC management or any of its employees must always be guarded against,” Mr Marks said.

Commenting on the case, legal expert Chris Merritt called the judgment a “slap in the face” for the ABC leadership and criticised the organisation’s internal processes as “amateurish”.

Once a dismissal claim was raised under Australia’s Fair Work Act, he told Sky News, the onus was on the employer to prove it was lawful, something the ABC failed to do convincingly.

The matter escalated to the Federal Court after a mediation attempt between Ms Lattouf and the ABC failed at the Fair Work Commission earlier this year.