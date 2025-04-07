Australian PM Albanese extends lead in polls after Trump tariffs hit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Albanese’s Labor party has climbed to its highest point in polls in nearly a year as Australia heads into an election campaign overshadowed by US president Donald Trump’s sweeping new tariffs.

The ruling party’s support increased to 52 per cent on a two-party preferred basis in the latest Newspoll published by The Australian on Sunday, up one point from last week and the strongest result since May 2024.

The opposition Liberal-National Coalition dropped one point to 48 per cent.

The polling boost comes amid a volatile week for global and Australian markets after Mr Trump announced sweeping tariff hikes on many US trading partners, including a 10 per cent universal baseline and a 24 per cent tariff on Australian goods.

Australia’s trade-sensitive sectors, including mining, energy and agriculture, saw sharp declines on Friday in reaction to the announcement.

Australian elections, due to be held on 3 May, come at a time when cost-of-living pressures and energy affordability remain major concerns for the voters.

Mr Albanese is seeking to become the first Australian leader in two decades to win a second consecutive term. However, with Labor holding only a slim majority in the lower house, a loss of just a few seats could force the government to rely on crossbench support.

Voters surveyed described Mr Albanese as more likeable, caring and experienced, while opposition leader Peter Dutton was seen as stronger and more decisive but also more arrogant.

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese speaks to the media in New South Wales, Australia ( EPA )

Mr Trump’s tariffs have rattled markets across Asia, but their impact on Australia has been particularly acute given the country’s dependence on exports to both the US and China.

Mr Albanese criticised Mr Trump’s move as “not the act of a friend” and announced measures to protect Australian industries.

Meanwhile, Mr Dutton said he would work to repair the relationship with Washington and claimed that he could have secured a better outcome if he had been in power.

Polling suggests Australians hold a broadly negative view of Mr Trump. A Redbridge poll from March found 59 per cent of respondents had an unfavourable opinion of the US president.