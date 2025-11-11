Thousands evacuated as deadly storm Fung-wong approaches Taiwan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taiwan has evacuated over 3,000 people and closed schools and offices ahead of Tropical Storm Fung-wong.

The storm killed at least 18 and displaced more than 1.4 million in the Philippines after making landfall there on Sunday.

Fung-wong, previously a typhoon, is losing intensity approaching Taiwan. Landfall is expected Wednesday afternoon or evening near Kaohsiung.

On Tuesday morning, the storm recorded maximum sustained winds of 108 kph (67 mph) and gusts of 137 kph (85 mph). Taiwan’s weather agency predicts it will sweep across the island, exiting its northeastern side by Wednesday evening or early Thursday.

open image in gallery Residents evacuate from their flooded homes due to heavy rain brought by Typhoon Fung-wong in Remedios T. Romualdez, on the southern island of Mindanao last week ( AFP via Getty Images )

More than 3,300 people from four counties and cities have been evacuated near the eastern township of Guangfu, where flooding from a typhoon in September caused a barrier lake to overflow, killing 18 people.

Schools and offices were closed on Tuesday in Hualien and Yilan counties, while weather authorities issued a land warning covering south and southwestern areas including Kaohsiung, Pingtung County, Tainan and Taitung.

China activated an emergency typhoon response for its southeastern Fujian, Guangdong, Zhejiang and Hainan provinces.

Fung-wong slammed into the northeastern Philippine coast from the Pacific on Sunday as a super typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 185 kph (115 mph) and gusts of up to 230 kph (143 mph). The 1,800-kilometer (1,100-mile)-wide storm killed at least 18 people in flash floods and landslides in several northern provinces.

More than a million people remained displaced Tuesday, including about 803,000 sheltering in 11,000 evacuation centers across the northern Luzon region, Office of Civil Defense deputy director Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV said.

open image in gallery Typhoon Fung-wong is expected to make landfall in Taiwan later this week ( Accuweather )

Among the dead were three children whose houses were buried in two separate landslides in the mountainous province of Nueva Vizcaya that injured four others, while a landslide in nearby Kalinga province killed two villagers and two others were missing, officials said.

“It’s not mass casualty in one place,” Alejandro said Tuesday, noting several people were killed in separate landslides.

The Philippines and Taiwan are battered by numerous typhoons and storms each year.