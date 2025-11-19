Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Voices
Best
TV

Ferry runs aground in South Korea leaving ‘multiple people injured’

The incident occurred as the vessel was travelling from the southern island of Jeju to the southwestern port city of Mokpo

The Associated Press
Wednesday 19 November 2025 10:09 EST
The cause of the vessel running aground remains unclear
The cause of the vessel running aground remains unclear (The Korea Coast Guard)

A South Korean ferry carrying almost 270 people ran aground on rocks off the nation's southwest coast on Wednesday.

Five people sustained minor injuries, though no further casualties have been reported, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The incident occurred as the vessel was travelling from the southern island of Jeju to the southwestern port city of Mokpo.

The coast guard confirmed it received a report of the grounding late on Wednesday, stating the ship had 267 people aboard, comprising 246 passengers and 21 crew members.

Authorities are mobilising all available assets to rescue those on board.

The cause of the vessel running aground remains unclear.

