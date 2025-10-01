Iran warns it may extend missile ranges amid growing tensions

Iran intends to extend the range of its missiles to any necessary point, a senior Revolutionary Guards commander announced on Wednesday, in direct response to what he described as Western demands to restrict Tehran's missile capabilities.
This declaration, reported by the semi-official Fars news agency, highlights a key sticking point in international diplomacy.
Iranian officials have indicated that calls from the US and certain European countries to impose limitations on Iran's missile programme are among the primary obstacles preventing a nuclear deal.
Western nations harbour concerns that Iran's uranium enrichment activities could yield material for an atomic warhead, and that the country is seeking to develop ballistic missiles capable of carrying such a device.
Tehran, however, denies any pursuit of nuclear weapons.
Currently, Iran adheres to a self-imposed missile range of 2,000 km. Officials have previously asserted that this range is adequate for national defence, as it covers the distance to Israel.
Nevertheless, after Israeli fighter jets targeted launchers in Iran's western provinces in June, Tehran has progressively launched missiles from further east within its territory, a strategy that necessitates a longer operational range.
"Our missiles will reach the range that they need to," deputy inspector of the Khatam al-Anbiya central military headquarters Mohammadjafar Asadi told Fars news agency.
He added that the power and range of Iranian missiles had limited the war initiated by Israel in June to 12 days. Tehran retaliated with hundreds of missile launches on Israeli territory.
After bombing Iranian nuclear sites which led Iran to target the US Al Udeid base in Qatar, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire to end the conflict, which saw both Iran and Israel claiming victory.
