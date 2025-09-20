Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Thousands evacuated in Hong Kong after bomb unearthed at construction site

Bombs left over from the Second World War are often discovered in Hong Kong

Ap Correspondent
Saturday 20 September 2025 05:02 EDT
Comments
A pedestrian holds a bag over his head beside a bus stop in the Quarry Bay area of Hong Kong on 5 August 2025
A pedestrian holds a bag over his head beside a bus stop in the Quarry Bay area of Hong Kong on 5 August 2025 (AFP/Getty)

Thousands of Hong Kong residents were forced to evacuate their homes overnight as experts worked to defuse a substantial Second World War bomb unearthed at a construction site.

Police confirmed the US-made ordnance measured 1.5 metres (nearly five feet) in length and weighed approximately 1,000 pounds (450kg).

The device was discovered by construction workers in Quarry Bay, a vibrant residential and business hub situated on the western side of Hong Kong island.

"We have confirmed this object to be a bomb dating back to World War II," said Andy Chan Tin-Chu, a police official, speaking to reporters ahead of the operation.

He said that because of "the exceptionally high risks associated with its disposal" approximately 1,900 households involving 6,000 individuals were "urged to evacuate swiftly".

Map of Quarry Bay, Hong Kong:

The operation to deactivate the bomb began late on Friday and lasted until around 11.30am on Saturday. No one was injured in the operation.

Bombs left over from the Second World War are discovered from time to time in Hong Kong.

The city was occupied by Japanese forces during the war, when it became a base for the Japanese military and shipping. The United States, along with other Allied forces, targeted Hong Kong in air raids to disrupt Japanese supply lines and infrastructure.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in