Thousands evacuated in Hong Kong after bomb unearthed at construction site
Bombs left over from the Second World War are often discovered in Hong Kong
Thousands of Hong Kong residents were forced to evacuate their homes overnight as experts worked to defuse a substantial Second World War bomb unearthed at a construction site.
Police confirmed the US-made ordnance measured 1.5 metres (nearly five feet) in length and weighed approximately 1,000 pounds (450kg).
The device was discovered by construction workers in Quarry Bay, a vibrant residential and business hub situated on the western side of Hong Kong island.
"We have confirmed this object to be a bomb dating back to World War II," said Andy Chan Tin-Chu, a police official, speaking to reporters ahead of the operation.
He said that because of "the exceptionally high risks associated with its disposal" approximately 1,900 households involving 6,000 individuals were "urged to evacuate swiftly".
Map of Quarry Bay, Hong Kong:
The operation to deactivate the bomb began late on Friday and lasted until around 11.30am on Saturday. No one was injured in the operation.
Bombs left over from the Second World War are discovered from time to time in Hong Kong.
The city was occupied by Japanese forces during the war, when it became a base for the Japanese military and shipping. The United States, along with other Allied forces, targeted Hong Kong in air raids to disrupt Japanese supply lines and infrastructure.
