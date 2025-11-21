Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A pilot has been killed in a plane crash during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show.

An Indian home-produced Tejas fighter jet crashed at the Dubai Air Show during an aerial display on Friday, killing its pilot, the Indian Air Force said.

The fighter was flying at a low altitude at around 2:15 p.m. (1015 GMT) before coming down in a ball of fire, according to a witness.

Footage from the site showed black smoke rising behind a fenced airstrip.

"A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in a statement.

open image in gallery A bystander watches as an Indian HAL Tejas crashes during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show, at Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday Nov. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell) ( AP )

It was the second known crash of the single-engine 4.5-generation fighter jet, which is built by state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and powered by General Electric engines. The first crash was during an exercise in India in 2024.

The homegrown jet, whose name means "brilliance" in Sanskrit, is seen as crucial for India's efforts to modernise its air force fleet of mainly Russian and ex-Soviet fighters.

The crash happened during the last day of the airshow, the Middle East's largest aviation event, which started on Monday. Flying had resumed later on Friday, witnesses said, with jets back in the sky above the show site.

The UAE aviation authority was not immediately available to comment on whether it would lead a local investigation. The Indian embassy said it was in touch with UAE authorities. Experts stressed it was too early to say what caused the crash.

GE said in a statement it was ready to support the investigation.

Dubai's government said emergency teams were managing the situation on-site.

First manufactured in 2001 but dating back to studies first carried out two decades earlier, the Tejas was designed as a light combat jet to replace India's fleet of Russian MiG-21s.

The IAF expects to operate a fleet of almost 220 Tejas fighters and its advanced Mk-1A variants over the next decade after HAL completes the pending orders.

open image in gallery The crash happened during the last day of the airshow, the Middle East's largest aviation event, which started on Monday ( JIGNESH VARIYA via REUTERS )

The rollout of the fighter has been delayed due to slow deliveries of engines from GE, which has blamed supply chain issues faced after COVID-19.

"It is the first fully domestic Indian fighter that is not based on foreign designs," said British-based defence analyst Francis Tusa, adding that export interest so far had been limited. "There is work on a Tejas Mark II," he said.

India had been gauging interest from potential foreign buyers at the week-long airshow, a major arena for global arms and airliner markets and well-known for bold displays making use of wide vistas of airspace.

Friday's accident was the first on record for the world's third-largest airshow, after Paris and Britain's Farnborough. Airshow accidents were common in the 1970s, but have become rare at the top aerospace events as safety restrictions were tightened in recent decades.

In 1999, a Sukhoi Su-30 crashed after touching the ground during a similar manoeuvre at the Paris Airshow, and a MiG-29 crashed at the same event a decade earlier. All crew ejected safely.

In 2019, Britain halted aerobatic displays during public days at the Farnborough Airshow following the crash of a vintage Hawker Hunter at a small show on Britain's south coast in 2015.