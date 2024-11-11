Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Traffic restrictions have been imposed on a central Chinese city after thousands of people cycled en mass in search of soup dumplings.

The trend began after four college students in Zhengzhou documented their 37-mile night cycle to Kaifeng, an ancient capital famed for its soup dumplings, on social media.

Students slowly followed in their footsteps and officials in Kaifeng were pleased with the influx of tourism so encouraged more cyclists to visit by offering free entry to certain local attractions.

The state media outlet, the People’s Daily, celebrated the “surge of young travellers” to Kaifeng. They wrote: “Many students took the opportunity to explore the city’s cultural and historical attractions, bringing a fresh sense of excitement and energy to the ancient city.”

Liu Lulu, a student at Henan University, told China Daily: “People sang together and cheered for each other while climbing uphill together. I could feel the passion of the young people. And it was much more than a bike ride.”

The roads filled with cyclists ( AFP via Getty Images )

But the trend continued to grow until one night the riders swelled to an estimated 100,000 — dubbed the “night riding army.” Authorities were eventually forced to halt the initiative on Friday when one of the main roads between the cities became so packed that motor traffic stopped.

One local news outlet said: “Youthful freedom does not mean following the trend and indulging oneself. Kaifeng is worth arriving slowly and savouring carefully.”

Authorities then announced temporary restrictions on roads and cycle paths for the weekend and bike share apps warned they would remotely lock any bikes taken out of designated zones in Zhengzhou. Some Zhengzhou universities have also banned bikes on campuses and students now have to apply for passes to leave the grounds.

Chinese authorities have cracked down on other spontaneous gatherings before. Dali Yang, a professor at the University of Chicago who studies Chinese politics, told the New York Times that Chinese authorities struggle to manage spontaneous youth movements.

He said: “Instead of trying to find a way to channel the students’ energy, the stability-obsessed authorities simply decided the easiest way is to limit their access and mobility.”

Last month, police heavily patrolled Shanghai’s commercial centre to prevent a repeat of the 2023 Halloween celebrations, during which some partygoers wore costumes satirising topics like the stock market, youth unemployment and strict Coronavirus restrictions.