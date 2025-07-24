Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britons have been urged to avoid all but essential travel to parts of Cambodia and Thailand following escalating conflict in the area.

The British foreign ministry has advised Brits to avoid the region, which is experiencing the worst fighting between the countries in 13 years.

Thailand scrambled an F-16 fighter jet to bomb targets in Cambodia on Thursday after artillery volleys from both sides killed at least 12 civilians, as border tension boiled over into rare armed conflict between the Southeast Asian countries.

Both blamed each other for starting a morning clash at a disputed area of the border, which quickly escalated from small arms fire to heavy shelling in at least six locations 209 kilometres (130 miles) apart along a frontier where sovereignty has been disputed for more than a century.

At least 12 people have died in the violence so far ( AFP/Getty )

Thailand’s acting prime minister Phumtham Wechayachai has accused Cambodian forces of deliberately targeting civilian areas after 12 people were killed in border clashes.

The southeast Asian neighbours exchanged fire across several disputed zones along their land border, in the deadliest clashes since 2011.

Both nations have claimed the other fired first.

Thailand’s health minister said 11 civilians and a soldier were killed in fighting across Surin, Ubon Ratchathani and Sisaket provinces.

The number of Cambodian losses is unclear.

Thai authorities have evacuated approximately 40,000 civilians from 86 villages near the border. Cambodian authorities have not yet confirmed how many civilians have been evacuated.

The Thai army said it flew F-16 fighter planes to bomb two military targets in Cambodia.

“We have used air power against military targets as planned,” army deputy spokesperson Richa Suksuwanon said.

The Cambodian defence ministry said the Thai planes had dropped bombs on a road near the ancient Preah Vihear Temple, close to the border.