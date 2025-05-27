Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

World’s longest reigning monarch admitted to hospital

The sultan of Brunei was admitted to the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur

Martin Petty
Tuesday 27 May 2025 08:11 EDT
Comments
The sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah has been admitted to hospital
The sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah has been admitted to hospital (AFP/Getty)

Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is currently resting in a Kuala Lumpur hospital after experiencing fatigue during a summit of Southeast Asian leaders, according to Malaysia's Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who currently chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, confirmed that the 78-year-old Sultan had been admitted to the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur. He made the statement in response to a question during a press conference.

"He's a little bit tired and resting," Anwar said, without providing further details about the Sultan's condition or the length of his stay in the hospital.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (right) greets Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (right) greets Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah (Reuters)

The sultan has ruled the oil-rich nation of Brunei, on the island of Borneo, since 1967. He was once the world's richest man and remains hugely popular, despite holding a firm grip on power in the country of nearly half a million people.

Under his rule, Brunei gained full independence from Britain and oversaw a rise in living standards to among the highest in Asia.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in