British tourist drowns in front of his wife while swimming on holiday in Thailand

A British tourist died in front of his wife after getting trapped in a rip current on a Thai beach.

The victim - a 37 year-old from Ipswich - was swimming at a popular tourism spot in Phuket when he was dragged under water.

Local police said other visitors to Freedom Beach came to his aid during the incident on Saturday, 29 November, and tried to save him with CPR but he could not be revived.

Police Lieutenant Colonel, Chanan Mekchai, at Patong Police Station, said: “The incident happened at around 11.30am, and we were notified an hour later.

“He went to the beach with his wife at around 10am. While swimming, he was caught in strong waves and disappeared beneath the surface.”

The victim, who had reportedly arrived in Thailand ten days earlier, was not the only person who got into trouble during the incident, according to The Mirror.

Witness Chariya Thaweerat Howells said two other swimmers were struggling in the water but they were rescued by a man who threw a kayak in to help them.

“The sea looked rough and we had only been there a few minutes when we heard cries for help,” she said.

"Everyone ran to assist. A Thai man launched a kayak and managed to reach the two struggling tourists and get them safely to shore. Only then did people realise a third man was being washed in.”

An autopsy was carried out at Patong Hospital and the man’s body has been released to his family for funeral arrangements, local media reported. The Foreign Office has been contacted for comment.

The father-of-one was the fourth tourist to die on southern Thailand beaches over the course of three days, the Thai Examiner said.

The others were a 69-year-old Russian, who died from undetermined causes potentially due to a heart condition, a 65-year-old Russian who drowned from snorkelling, and a 69-year-old Canadian who also died from snorkelling at a separate beach.

A previous series of deaths in Phuket earlier this year led to concerns over an alleged lack of proper security and safety measures on the island.

At least four people died in just a week after being swept away by strong currents during the monsoon season, which prompted local authorities to enforce stricter safety measures.

Eyewitnesses told the Thai Examiner at the time that there were no red flags raised on the beach to warn the tourists off the potential dangerous waves.