Bangladesh and India hold talks to repair strained relations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The foreign secretaries of Bangladesh and India met in Dhaka on Monday to discuss relations between the neighbours, including growing tensions since the fall of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled into exile in India in August.

The tensions have grown over the recent arrest in Bangladesh of a Hindu priest under the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. Alleged attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh and on a Bangladesh diplomatic mission in India were expected to feature prominently in the talks. India stopped issuing visas for Bangladeshis except emergency medical visas after Ms Hasina's ouster.

Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misra was holding the daylong talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammad Jashim Uddin in the first high-level visit by an Indian official since massive protests ended Ms Hasina's 15-year rule.

Ms Hasina is thought to be a trusted friend of Hindu-majority India, which has raised concerns over allegations of attacks on religious minorities, especially Hindus, in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, since her ouster.

Most Bangladeshi Hindus are thought to be supporters of Ms Hasina’s secular Awami League party.

A Hindu mob recently attacked a Bangladeshi diplomatic office in Agartala, the capital of the northeastern Indian state of Tripura, in reaction to the arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Das Prabhu, who had led large rallies in recent months demanding better security for Hindus in Bangladesh. Late last month, Hindu protesters also burned Bangladeshi flags in Kolkata, the capital of India’s eastern state of West Bengal, triggering protests by the Yunus government.

Other political parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party headed by Khaleda Zia, Ms Hasina’s main political foe, and Islamist groups have protested against the attacks in Tripura.

Hindus also protested in parts of India against alleged attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and the jailing of Mr Prabhu.

Mr Misra is to pay courtesy calls on Mr Yunus and foreign adviser Touhid Hossain before leaving for New Delhi later on Monday.