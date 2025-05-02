British tourist hotpot hit by mass blackout days after Spain and Portugal outage
The blackout comes just days after Spain and Portugal were brought to a standstill
Tropical island Bali has been plunged into a blackout that has brought much of the province to a standstill just days after the mass power outage affecting Spain and Portugal.
The British tourist Mecca in Indonesia is slowly being brought back online after it was stuck without power since about 4pm local time (9am BST), with undersea cables between the island and Java reported as having been to blame.
State run utilities service PLN issued a statement explaining there was an issue with the submarine cables flowed on to affect local power plants on the island.
“There is currently a power outage, for which we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused”, they said. “Some areas have gradually recovered. And other areas are currently still in the process of normalisation.
“We thank all customers for their patience in dealing with this disruption.
The company added: “Currently, PLN is moving to restore the power outage. Initial indications of the outage occurred at the Celukan Bawang PLTU Unit #2 which caused the power supply to stop in parts of Bali.”
As of an hour ago, the company had managed to restore 43 per cent of power supply, with PLN offering to provide regular updates. “Thank you for your support and prayers.”
Local media reported traffic lights were unable to function, creating traffic jams, businesses were unable to trade due to payment systems being down, and phone signals were also disrupted.
The island's airport was also impacted but inbound and outbound flight traffic continued, the airport's operator said on its Instagram page.
Images shared on social media showed road traffic holdups as a result of the outage, streets plunged into darkness, and long lines at the airport check-in counters.
The blackout occurred just days after the Iberian peninsula outage left millions of people in the dark on Monday, badly affecting domestic and international transport and stranding travellers.
The Spanish government has launched multiple investigations to determine the precise cause of the blackout and address the underlying vulnerabilities in the power grid.
