Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tropical island Bali has been plunged into a blackout that has brought much of the province to a standstill just days after the mass power outage affecting Spain and Portugal.

The British tourist Mecca in Indonesia is slowly being brought back online after it was stuck without power since about 4pm local time (9am BST), with undersea cables between the island and Java reported as having been to blame.

State run utilities service PLN issued a statement explaining there was an issue with the submarine cables flowed on to affect local power plants on the island.

“There is currently a power outage, for which we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused”, they said. “Some areas have gradually recovered. And other areas are currently still in the process of normalisation.

“We thank all customers for their patience in dealing with this disruption.

open image in gallery Social media users said whole streets in areas like Canggu were plunged into darkness ( AFP via Getty Images )

The company added: “Currently, PLN is moving to restore the power outage. Initial indications of the outage occurred at the Celukan Bawang PLTU Unit #2 which caused the power supply to stop in parts of Bali.”

As of an hour ago, the company had managed to restore 43 per cent of power supply, with PLN offering to provide regular updates. “Thank you for your support and prayers.”

Local media reported traffic lights were unable to function, creating traffic jams, businesses were unable to trade due to payment systems being down, and phone signals were also disrupted.

The island's airport was also impacted but inbound and outbound flight traffic continued, the airport's operator said on its Instagram page.

Images shared on social media showed road traffic holdups as a result of the outage, streets plunged into darkness, and long lines at the airport check-in counters.

The blackout occurred just days after the Iberian peninsula outage left millions of people in the dark on Monday, badly affecting domestic and international transport and stranding travellers.

The Spanish government has launched multiple investigations to determine the precise cause of the blackout and address the underlying vulnerabilities in the power grid.