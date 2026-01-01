Flash flooding in Afghanistan leaves at least 17 dead and around 1,800 families affected
Another 11 people have been injured as the flooding swept across several regions of the country since Monday
Devastating flash floods have claimed the lives of at least 17 people in Afghanistan, following the season's first heavy rain and snow which brought an end to a prolonged dry spell.
Among the victims were five members of a single family, including two children, who perished when the roof of their home caved in on Thursday in Kabkan, Herat province.
A spokesperson for the national disaster management authority confirmed another 11 people have been injured as the flooding swept across several regions of the country since Monday.
The severe weather has also caused extensive damage to infrastructure, killed livestock, and impacted 1,800 families, exacerbating already dire conditions for vulnerable urban and rural communities.
Mohammad Yousaf Hammad, from the authority, stated that assessment teams have been dispatched to the worst-affected areas, with ongoing surveys to ascertain further humanitarian needs.
Afghanistan, much like neighbouring Pakistan and India, is exceptionally vulnerable to extreme weather events, particularly the flash floods that follow seasonal rainfall.
Decades of protracted conflict, inadequate infrastructure, widespread deforestation, and the escalating impacts of climate change have collectively amplified the devastation, especially in remote areas where many homes, constructed from mud, offer scant protection against sudden deluges.
