Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A naked man running from police after allegedly hacking his 15-year-old brother to death with an axe was arrested Thursday on a high school football field while a scrimmage game was in progress, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

William Garcia was attending a dance recital at Newbury Park High School when 24-year-old Zuberi Sharp was taken into custody.

“We were in the performance and all of the sudden there’s going to be a delay in the performance because they’re on a lockdown,” William Garcia told NBC Los Angeles . "All we thought is that there’s a streaker on the campus."

Sharp, authorities said Friday, is the son of convicted murderer Calvin Sharp, who is serving life without parole , plus two additional life terms, for killing a 6-year-old in August 2007 with a meat cleaver.

It remains unclear what led up to Thursday’s brutal attack.

open image in gallery Zuberi Sharp is being held without bail on suspicion of murder ( Ventura County Sheriff’s Office )

Police and firefighters responded around 8 p.m. that night to a home near the school after a 911 call from a woman screaming that her child had been murdered, Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Ken Truitt told reporters. The teenage victim, Sharp’s brother Zayde Keohouho, had been attacked with an axe and died on the way to the hospital, according to Truitt.

“I will confirm that the deceased is our grandson, Zayde, who was 15 years old,” his grandfather, Gary Keohouho, said in a statement on Friday night. “We appreciate the outpouring of love, aloha, support and prayers from friends and ohanas in this wonderful community.”

Calvin Sharp, who is now 45, is presently incarcerated after his conviction for murdering his ex-girlfriend’s son, Sev’n Molina, and attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend and her neighbor with a cleaver when they tried to stop him. Roughly 27 at the time, Calvin Sharp told investigators he had received messages from XM Satellite Radio to stab Sev’n to death, along with his mom, Sandra Ruiz. Zuberi Sharp and Sev’n Molina attended the same preschool, according to the Los Angeles Times .

Former Deputy District Attorney Maeve Fox, who a decade-and-a-half ago prosecuted Calvin Sharp, said Zuberi Sharp’s arrest took her by complete surprise.

“As soon as I saw the news this morning, I thought: You gotta be kidding me,” she told the Times.

Sharp, who does not yet have an attorney listed in court filings, was arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held without bail, according to jail records. He is scheduled for arraignment on Monday.