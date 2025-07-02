Asia rallies behind Zohran Mamdani over MAGA criticism for eating rice with his hand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Texan Congressman’s criticism of New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani for eating rice with his bare hands has sparked a backlash, with people across Asia standing up for the common practice.

The 33-year-old Democratic candidate is seen in a resurfaced interview tucking into a bowl of biryani with his hands while answering questions about his campaign. “The holy grail of taboos in American politics, which include socialism, Islam and Palestine. You are really going for the trifecta. Tell me why is Palestine a part of your politics?" Mr Mamdani is asked in a 2023 interview with Uncivilised Media.

“When you grow up as someone especially in the third world you have a very different understanding of the Palestinian struggle,” he says in the resurfaced clip.

But the seemingly simple, everyday habit of millions of people across rice-eating nations chafed GOP Congressman Brandon Gill who asked Mr Mamdani to “go back to the Third World” if he wished to eat rice by hand.

open image in gallery New York mayoral candidate, State Rep. Zohran Mamdani (D-NY) speaks to supporters during an election night gathering at The Greats of Craft LIC on 24 June 2025 in the Long Island City neighborhood of the Queens borough in New York City ( Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images )

Mr Gill shared the clip on X on Monday with a comment that suggested that eating rice with anything but a spoon or a fork went against the grain of American civilisation. “Civilised people in America don’t eat like this. If you refuse to adopt Western customs, go back to the Third World,” he wrote.

Mr Gill was immediately called out by X users, some of whom referenced his Indian-origin wife Danielle D'Souza, the daughter of conservative political commentator Dinesh D'Souza.

But Mr Gill’s father-in-law joined in, posting an image of him eating out, saying: “My culture lesson for Mamdani: Eating with your hands is acceptable when it’s bread, naan or pizza. Not when it’s soup, meatloaf or mashed potatoes. Indians sometimes eat rice with their hands in India, but it’s much more common in rural areas. In America, it’s considered gross.”

Ms Gill also posted in her husband’s support, saying, "I did not grow up eating rice with my hands and have always used a fork. I was born in America. I'm a Christian MAGA patriot. My father's extended family lives in India and they are also Christian and they use forks too. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

MAGA activist Laura Loomer said: “Disgusting. My dogs are cleaner and more civilised when they eat than little Muhammad.”

Mr Mamdani, born in Uganda to Indian parents, if elected, would be the city's first Muslim and Indian American mayor. On Tuesday, the New York City Election board confirmed his victory in the Democratic primary, clearing the way for him to be the party's nominee for the November mayoral election.

open image in gallery Mira Nair, New York mayoral candidate, State Rep. Zohran Mamdani on stage during an election night gathering at The Greats of Craft LIC on 24 June 2025 ( Getty Images )

Several people suggested there was an inherent “hypocrisy” in critiquing the rice-eating custom when Americans eat burgers, tacos, french fries and pizza the same way.

“Many countries in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and parts of Southeast Asia practice eating with hands as a traditional custom,” wrote one user.

“She ate dog food at a live show for some $ but she is calling Mamdani uncivilized for eating rice with his hands. The hypocrisy is almost impressive. Billions eat with their hands daily. To call it 'uncivilized' is pure racism,” one user posted in criticism of Ms Loomer’s comment on Mr Mamdani. The user was referring to the right-wing political activist posting a video tasting a dog food product that she claimed came from “an amazing company” – one that has pushed MAGA ideals and is a favourite on the conservative-favoured platform Rumble.

The day after Mr Mamdani's victory, president Donald Trump called him a "100 percent communist lunatic" while the Republican party's congressional campaign arm promised to tie him to every vulnerable Democrat in next year's midterm elections.

Mr Mamdani has said that his objective was "to win people back to the Democratic party".