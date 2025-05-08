US says it will reduce health aid to Zambia because medicines were stolen and sold

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The United States will cut $50 million worth of aid a year to the southern African country of Zambia because of the “systematic" theft of medicines and medical supplies the money paid for, the U.S. ambassador said Thursday.

The U.S. had discovered in 2021 that medicines and supplies that were meant to be provided free to Zambians had been taken and were being sold by pharmacies across the country, U.S. Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales said at a press briefing.

He said that an investigation of around 2,000 pharmacies in Zambia between 2021 and 2023 found that nearly half of them were selling medicines and products paid for by U.S. aid funds.

The Zambian government had failed to do enough to address the corruption after the U.S. informed it of the theft scandal in April 2024, Gonzales said.

There was no immediate government comment Thursday.

The $50 million is part of $128 million the U.S. gives to Zambia a year for medicines, medical supplies and other support for its health sector. Gonzales said the cuts would affect medications for HIV, tuberculosis and malaria, three critical diseases affecting Zambians.

“The United States is taking necessary steps to safeguard, and ensure the accountability of, American taxpayer funds,” Gonzales said.

The action was separate to President Donald Trump's decision to cut U.S. foreign aid across the world, Gonzales said.

He said that the U.S. investigation into the theft also found that medications and supplies for Zambia paid for by the Global Fund and other international donors were also being sold in pharmacies.

Gonzales said he had recommended to officials in Washington that the U.S. start cutting the aid from January next year to give Zambia time to plan new procurements of the life-saving drugs.

___

