Yoga instructor who disappeared after going on a blind date found dead

An Arizona Yoga teacher disappeared after a blind date, and police later found his body in a commercial area of Phoenix.

Marcus Freiberger, 45, was found deceased at a rock quarry near 15th Avenue and Broadway Road on March 19. He’d been missing for nearly a month, according to The Arizona Republic.

He had last been seen at a city parking garage waiting for a blind date on February 21. It’s unknown if he ever met up with the date. He drove a white 2021 GMC Sierra pickup to the meet-up. It’s not known if the vehicle has been recovered by police.

Friends and family members became concerned when they discovered the man’s dog alone in his apartment. A missing person’s report was filed on March 14. Five days later, authorities found his body.

According to the outlet, Freiberger taught at the Melrose Yoga studio in Phoenix and was a member of the LGBTQ+ community. He’d posted on Instagram about becoming a yoga therapist in December 2024.

He also owned a roofing company called Strong Roofing LLC, which provides services like roofing, re-roofing, metal roofing, tile roofing, roof repairs and roof inspections.

open image in gallery The area in Phoenix where Freiberger was last seen before disapperance ( Google Maps )

Freiberger had credited his success to his yoga journey.

“My life had been flip turned upside down over the last year and a half, without this journey I have no idea if I would be around anymore,” he wrote in the Instagram post. “I don’t say that lightly, I say that with all seriousness.”

Freiberger’s sister, Tina Hall, confirmed his death on Facebook Tuesday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the tragic news that Marcus is no longer with us,” she wrote. “Losing him feels like losing a part of ourselves and I know this will be just as difficult for you. We thank all of you for the love and support you have given Marcus and our family.”

Police do not suspect foul play played a part in Freiberger’s disappearance but an investigation is ongoing.

Officials with the Phoenix Police Department are asking anyone with information about the man’s disappearance to call CrimeStop at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness if they wish to remain anonymous at 480-WITNESS.