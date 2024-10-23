Celebrated Yellowstone grizzly bear is killed by car aged 28

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A Yellowstone Park celebrity grizzly bear has been killed in a car crash.

Grizzly Bear 399 was fatally struck by a vehicle in Jacksonhole, Wyoming. Her identity was confirmed through ear tags and microchips, the US Fish and Wildlife Service said in a news release.

The 28-year-old bear had a cub, named Spirit, with her at the time. The cub’s whereabouts are not known but there is no evidence to suggest it was involved in the incident. The driver was also not harmed.

Officials are monitoring the area in an effort to locate the cub.

Vehicle collisions with wildlife, including grizzly bears, are not uncommon in the area, the agency said, adding it is working with state and local officials to gather more information on the incident.

Grizzly lovers have followed Bear 399 for decades. She was the oldest known reproducing female grizzly bear in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. At one point, she was seen with four cubs at one time, a rarity for her species. She had birthed 18 cubs in her lifetime but only eight made it to adulthood.

Grizzly Bear 399 and her four cubs cross a road in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on November 17, 2020 ( (Ryan Dorgan/Jackson Hole News & Guide via AP, File) )

“Grizzly Bear 399 has been perhaps the most prominent ambassador for the species. She has inspired countless visitors into conservation stewardship around the world and will be missed,” said Grand Teton National Park Superintendent Chip Jenkins.

A Facebook group called “Grizzly Bear 399 Legacy and More” flooded with tributes after news of the bear’s death broke.

“She wasn’t just a bear; she was a symbol of hope and resilience—a pioneering female grizzly who captivates all with her presence,” Biologist Tyler Brasington wrote in a social media post.

“She raised her cubs near roads, drawing crowds and awe from onlookers. I will never forget the many hours spent managing “bear jams,” where hundreds would gather, their faces lit with excitement and wonder at the sight of her and her cubs.”

Savannah Rose, another admirer, wrote: “I can’t think straight and I feel physically sick from the grief.”

From 2009 to 2023, there have been 49 grizzly bear deaths due to vehicle collisions in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.