Seven dead after pickup and tour van collide near Yellowstone National Park, Idaho police say
Both vehicles caught on fire after they collided, police say
Seven people are dead after a Dodge Ram pickup truck and a tour van collided near Yellowstone National Park, Idaho police say.
The deadly collision happened around 7:15 p.m. Thursday on a highway near Henry’s Lake State Park, about 16 miles west of Yellowstone. The driver of the van died, along with six people inside the truck, the Idaho State Police said. The van was carrying 14 people total. The van was driving a tour group, police said.
A preliminary investigation revealed both vehicles caught on fire after they collided, according to Idaho State Police. Emergency crews and an air ambulance responded to the scene.
Officials will release the victims’ names once their families have been told. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
U.S. Highway 20 remains fully closed while first responders investigate the incident. There is no expected timeline for its opening.
Yellowstone National Park covers nearly 3,500 square miles. The majority of the park is in Wyoming, though it stretches into both Montana and Idaho.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
