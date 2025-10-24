Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arkansas wildlife officials announced Thursday that they killed the wrong black bear while investigating a fatal mauling at an Ozark National Forest campground earlier this month.

Forensic testing confirmed that the bear euthanized in Newton County did not match the DNA gathered from 60-year-old Max Thomas of Missouri, the victim of the October 2 attack at Sam’s Throne Campground, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission revealed in a news release.

“While we are disappointed that the initial search did not neutralize the threat, our commitment to public safety remains paramount,” AGFC Director Doug Schoenrock said in a statement.

“We acted decisively based on the best evidence available at the time, and now that we have definitive forensic data, we are adjusting our strategy. Our teams will continue to work tirelessly to find the bear,” he added.

Three days after the attack, a bear was photographed near the site where Thomas was killed. Authorities compared it to a photo Thomas had sent of a bear at his campsite two days before his death and determined it was likely the same juvenile male based on size and facial markings.

Authorities believed a juvenile male black bear photographed near Sam’s Throne Campground three days after the fatal attack was the one that killed 60-year-old Max Thomas ( Arkansas Game and Fish Commission via AP )

Authorities were initially confident that they had killed the responsible bear.

“I feel extremely confident this is the bear we have photographs of from the scene of the attack,” Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said in an October 5 news release, noting that DNA matches would be needed “to be 100 percent certain.”

“This is a relief to me and the community, and I thank God for this outcome,” Wheeler continued. “This was a dangerous bear.”

Since the attack, the AGFC has monitored the area with traps and game cameras, but says only one bear, the one they killed, has been spotted on camera, and no bears have been captured in the traps.

The NCSO discovered Thomas’ body on October 2 after his son reported him missing. A welfare check revealed signs of a struggle and drag marks into the woods.

Officials say they will continue searching for the bear responsible for the fatal attack, keeping Sam’s Throne Campground and nearby areas closed to ensure public safety.