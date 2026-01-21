The worst state to raise your child in America has been revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People have a lot to consider when deciding to have children, including where is best to raise them — and it turns out, some states are better than others, according to a new study.

WalletHub released its 2026 list of the “Best and Worst States to Raise a Family” earlier this month based on 50 key indicators, including affordability, safety, job opportunities, crime rates and quality of schools.

At the bottom of all 50 states was New Mexico, scoring 32.69 points out of 100. The southwest state ranked 47th in health and safety, 50th in education and child care, 40th in affordability, 46th in socioeconomics and 39th in family fun, according to the study.

“Being 50th really is a call to action, not resignation,” University of New Mexico economist Reilly White told KOAT.

Despite the poor ranking, New Mexico is the first state to offer no-cost childcare assistance to families regardless of income — a change White says may have come too late in 2025 to have an impact on this year’s ranking.

open image in gallery New Mexico has been ranked the worst U.S. state to raise a family in 2026 by WalletHub ( Getty/iStock )

Also at the bottom of WalletHub’s list were West Virginia in 49th place, Mississippi in 48th, Nevada in 47th and Alabama in 46th.

Meanwhile, the “best” state for families in 2026 is Massachusetts, which ranks third in health and safety, first in education and child care, third in affordability, 21st in socioeconomics and 10th in family fun.

WalletHub notes that the Bay State was deemed the “best” to raise a family largely because of its economic opportunities and safe conditions for children.

The other top states were Minnesota in second place, North Dakota in third, Wisconsin in fourth and Nebraska in fifth.

“Raising a family has become significantly more expensive in recent years as the cost of living has risen quickly. In fact, it can cost a family as much as $320,000 to raise a child to age 18, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Agriculture,” WalletHub Analyst Chip Lupo said.

open image in gallery WalletHub analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to make its list ( WalletHub )

“In light of the expensive nature of being a parent and the responsibility it entails, it’s important to live in a city that is affordable while still providing quality health care, education, safety and opportunities for enrichment,” Lupo said.

WalletHub created its 2026 assessment with data from several sources, including the Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics and Department of Housing and Urban Development.