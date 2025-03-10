Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Driving can be a headache no matter where you live. There’s traffic, high gas and insurance prices and dangerous weather conditions making commuting a challenge.

Thinking your city or state is the most stressful in the country to drive in is as American as apple pie. But if you want definitive proof that your state is one of the worst or best, you’re in luck.

A new study has compiled the most and least stressful states for drivers across the country, and the results may surprise you. The research team at Underwood Law Firm analyzed costs, weather and natural hazards, infrastructure and commute, vehicle and maintenance access to come to the results.

The group created 18 different factors and gave them various weights - infrastructure and commute carried the most. From there, researchers determined a total score and ranked all 50 states from best to worst.

Here are the worst states to drive in:

Worst states

1. South Carolina

The state is considered the worst - or most stressful - for drivers because of poor road and bridge conditions, a high rate of uninsured drivers and one of the highest traffic fatality rates in the country, coming in at 26.21 deaths per 100,000 people.

The state carries a DUI rate of 387 arrests per 100K licensed drivers. The average commute time in the Palmetto state also sat at 25.50 minutes.

Drivers can also be hurt financially by high insurance rates of roughly $1,812 annually and maintenance costs averaging $396, even though the state has low gas prices of $2.87 per liter.

open image in gallery Motorists drive in snow near the I-20 and I-95 exchange on January 22, 2025, in Florence, South Carolina. The state ranked as the worst for drivers. While snow is rarely seen, it does happen and is one of the many challenges the state’s drivers face ( Getty Images )

2. Colorado

The Mountain state, known for some of the most beautiful landscapes in the country, comes in second place – though for slightly different reasons. Colorado boasts some of the highest levels of car theft in the country at a rate of 731 per 100,000 people, with general larceny rates at just under 2,000 per 100,000.

Steep insurance costs, averaging $2,892 per year, also plagued the state.

Colorado also sees one of the higher percentages of DUI arrests out of all the states, with 536 per 100,000 licensed drivers. As a result, Colorado has a slightly higher than average percentage of rush hour deaths – 27.79 percent.

open image in gallery Colorado ranked as the second worst despite scenic passages including the Rocky Mountain National Park (pictured) ( Getty Images )

3. Louisiana

In Louisiana, the roads are ranked 48th worst out of all 50 states, which is unhelpful considering that the average commuter time is slightly higher than average, at 26 minutes. Adding to the discomfort, the state, according to the study, has a bridge quality rate of just 38.74 percent.

Car insurance premiums are some of the most expensive nationwide at an average of $2,989 per year, though despite this, the rates of uninsured drivers remain fairly low, at 13.7 percent.

The state, though, does have a low DUI rate with 178 arrests per 100K drivers.

open image in gallery Car insurance premiums in Louisiana are some of the most expensive nationwide at an average of $2,989 per year ( Getty Images )

4. Arkansas

In Arkansas, the state’s traffic fatality rate is 27.87 per 100,000 people, which is among the nation’s highest. Almost one-third (28.14 percent) of those deaths happen during rush hour. Despite the rural nature of many parts of the state, the average commute time is a bit lower than many states. For Razorbacks and other Arkansas natives, it sits at 22.2 minutes.

Drivers do have relatively good gas prices at $2.82 per liter, but high insurance costs - at $2,314 per year - eat away at the savings.

open image in gallery Drivers in Arizona face a traffic fatality rate of 27.87 per 100,000 people ( Getty Images )

5. Delaware

Despite having an extremely low rate of DUI arrests (just 43 per 100,000 licensed drivers) and holding 16th place for best roads in the U.S., Delaware still manages to round out the top five worst states for drivers.

In general, traffic fatalities are lower than the other four worst, but the state has the highest rush hour traffic deaths out of all 50 states, at 31.62 percent. This may be due in part to wet and slippy roads – the state sees a high volume of rain per year, with 56.82 inches.

In addition, gas prices are $2.97 per liter, but residents do have more access to alternative fuel with just 67.89 stations per 100,000 people.

open image in gallery Delaware ranked highly in several categories, but its overall score was dragged down in others to find the state in the top five worst for drivers, according to a new report

Best states

1. New Hampshire

At the other end of the scale, drivers in New Hampshire enjoy low rates of crime and collisions, smooth roads, affordable insurance and efforts to eliminate vehicle fatalities – resulting in a ranking of 50 out of 50 for worst states for drivers, i.e., the best state.

New Hampshire’s “Driving Toward Zero” program aims to eliminate fatal and serious injury crashes by 2050. Compared to more urban areas, statewide drivers do not need to worry about an influx of bicyclists and pedestrians as much, leading to lower crashes involving the vulnerable road users.

Roads are ranked the best in the country, and over half the state’s bridges are deemed to be in good nick. Additionally, New Hampshire has the fewest car thefts per capita at just 53.75 per 100,000.

open image in gallery New Hampshire’s “Driving Toward Zero” program aims to eliminate fatal and serious injury crashes by 2050 ( Getty Images )

2. Vermont

With landscapes offering views of mountains, valleys and charming towns, Vermont comes in second as the best for drivers in the U.S. Low crime rates, strong financial health and road safety initiatives help too. The state has adopted programs like “Drive Well Vermont” that promote safe driving behaviors and address distracted and impaired driving.

The state ranks third for best roads in America, with 52.1 percent of its bridges assessed as good quality, and Vermont has a traffic fatality weight of just 15.89 per 100,000 drivers.

In addition, for environmentally conscious drivers, Vermont leads in alternative fuel infrastructure.

open image in gallery Two cyclists trek uphill, passing trees changing to Autumn colors in Woodstock, Vermont ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

3. Idaho

While primarily known for producing more potatoes than any other state, Idaho boasts the country’s fifth-best quality roads, the fifth-lowest prevalence of speeding, and one of the lowest percentages of uninsured drivers at 6.2 percent.

On the ice storm and high wind indices, Idaho has very low scores, sitting at 3.1 percent in the former category, and 7.2 percent in the latter.

Between 2021 and 2022, state officials successfully managed to decrease deaths on the road by almost 20 percent, though this number did rise again by almost 25 percent in 2023.

open image in gallery Idaho boasts the country’s fifth best quality roads, as well as the fifth lowest prevalence of speeding ( Getty Images )

4. Wyoming

The Cowboy state came in fourth for being the best for drivers, a considerable comeback considering historically it’s been one of the worst states for high fatalities, traffic congestion and dangerous weather conditions. However, Wyoming also has had some of the highest DUI rates, with 756 out of 100,000 drivers.

The average gas price in the state sat at $3.021 per liter, which was on the higher end.

The state has low traffic volume, good road infrastructure and zero toll roads.

open image in gallery Wyoming finished in the top four for best states for drivers, according to the report ( AFP via Getty Images )

5. Maine

Rounding off the list of the top states for commuters, Maine has lower population density, well-maintained roads and lower average gas prices when compared to other states. The average price of auto maintenance is the lowest in the U.S., coming in at $349.

There are fewest car thefts per capita with 68.14 per 100,000 across the state and larceny rates of just 931.4 per 100,000.

For those seeking scenic road trips, Maine offers the perfect routes, including views of the Atlantic coastline and charming harbor towns.