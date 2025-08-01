Couple welcomes world’s ‘oldest baby’ born from embryo frozen in 1994

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A boy born in Ohio from an embryo that was frozen for over three decades has reportedly set a new world record as the world's "oldest baby".

Thaddeus Daniel Pierce was born to parents Lindsey and Tim Pierce on 26 July, about 31 years after his embryo was frozen.

After trying for seven years to conceive a baby, the couple from London, Ohio, chose to adopt an embryo created through IVF in 1994 by Linda Archerd, now 62 years old, and her then-husband.

"We had a rough birth, but we are both doing well now,” Lindsey Pierce told MIT Technology Review. "He is so chill. We are in awe that we have this precious baby!"

Ms Pierce said they didn't "go into it thinking we would break any records. We just wanted a baby".

The newborn is believed to have broken the record for the “oldest” baby, which was previously held by twins born in 2022 from embryos frozen in 1992.

She said her family and church family think “it’s like something from a sci-fi movie”.

Ms Archerd created four embryos, out of which one became her daughter, now aged 30, and three others were left in storage.

Despite her separation from her husband, Ms Archerd was adamant about not discarding the embryos, donating them for research, or anonymously giving them to another family. She said it was essential for her to remain involved in the process, as the child would be a biological sibling to her adult daughter.

“It’s my DNA; it came from me … and [it’s] my daughter’s sibling,” she told the MIT Technological Review.

She reportedly spent thousands of dollars annually on storage until she discovered Nightlight Christian Adoptions – a faith-based agency that runs the Snowflakes program. The initiative allows embryo donors to select the adoptive couple after taking into account preferences such as religion, race, and nationality.

Ms Archerd said she requested a married, Caucasian, Christian couple based in the US. "I didn’t want to go out of the country," she added.

“It's been pretty surreal. It’s hard to even believe," said Ms Archerd, who is yet to meet the baby.