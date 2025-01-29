Who funds the World Health Organization? A list of donors after US withdrawal
The World Health Organization is losing its biggest funder after Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the US
The World Health Organization (WHO) is set to lose its biggest financial contributor following President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the UN agency.
The U.S. was projected to contribute $958 million, or nearly 15 per cent, of the agency’s $6.5 billion budget for 2023-25.
Most of the U.S.'s contribution — and most of WHO's budget overall — is via voluntary contributions. WHO member countries are assessed membership fees based on a country's gross domestic product
This reliance on voluntary funding complicates the agency's ability to prioritise its own public health agenda. In an effort to address this, member countries agreed in 2022 to increase mandatory dues to represent half of the budget by 2030.
The WHO plays a crucial role in coordinating global responses to health threats such as mpox, Ebola and polio.
It also provides vital support to less-developed nations, including technical assistance and distribution of essential vaccines and medical supplies.
Furthermore, the agency establishes guidelines for numerous health conditions, ranging from cancer to mental health.
Here's a list of the WHO's top donors:
U.S.: $958 million
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation: $689 million
Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance: $500 million
European Commission: $412 million
World Bank: $268 million
Germany: $324 million
United Kingdom: $215 million
Canada: $141 million
European Investment Bank: $119 million