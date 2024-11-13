Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A library book that was more than 50 years overdue has finally been returned to the Massachusetts library where it belongs – with a kind note.

The Early Work of Aubrey Beardsley, an art book published in 1899, was borrowed from the Worcester Public Library in 1973 and was meant to be returned by May 22 that year.

But it took another five decades before the book was found by a Good Samaritan somewhere in Boston and brought to another library in nearby Cambridge.

"Thank you to Cambridge Public Library and the Boston resident who found this book and made sure The Early Work of Aubrey Beardsley was returned to its rightful place in our collection after 51 years," said the Worcester Public Library in a Facebook post earlier this month.

It said that the book had first been added to its collection in July 1899, shortly after its original publication.

open image in gallery Aubrey Beardsley was an English illustrator who lived in the 19th century ( Worcester Public Library via Facebook )

Kathy Penny, the collections manager for Cambridge Public Library, also left a note inside the book for Worcester Library’s resident history and genealogy librarian Alex London, saying: “Hi Alex! Returning to its rightful home, 51 years later. Thx!”

“It’s a rarity that someone found this,” London told The Worcester Telegram & Gazette. “But not only that they found it, but that it is in such good condition.”

Aubrey Beardsley was an English illustrator and author who lived in the 19th century, known for his black ink drawings influenced by Japanese woodblock printing.

open image in gallery A note from the Cambridge Public Library to their peers at Worcester ( Worcester Public Library via Facebook )

He was, according to the UK's Tate art gallery, "a leading figure in the aesthetic movement" alongside Oscar Wilde and James McNeill Whistler, specialising in "the grotesque, the decadent, and the erotic".

As late as 1966, a British private museum that exhibited his prints was raided by police and charged under the country's obscenity laws.

Despite once declaring "if I am not grotesque, I am nothing," Beardsley later converted to Catholicism and, on his deathbed, asked his publisher to destroy some of his "obscene" art. The publisher refused, and Beardsley died of tuberculosis about a week later.