The birth of the #MeToo movement in 2017 shone a light on the widespread sexual violence and harassment faced by women, and brought down numerous high-profile figures.

But despite this, women in the workplace are facing sexual harassment at the same levels as five years ago, a new report has revealed.

Sexual harassment is as prevalent in the workplace today as it was in 2018, according to the 2024 Women in the Workplace report from McKinsey and the women’s advocacy organization LeanIn.

In 2018, 35 percent of women reported experiencing at least one form of sexual harassment in the workplace, according to the report, published this week. This year, that portion is 37 percent.

And the percentage of women who have experienced sexual harassment is likely much higher, Alexis Krivkovich, senior partner at McKinsey, told CBS.

“The fact that women are so concerned that if they reported it, it wouldn’t be effectively managed likely leads to a number of incidents not being accounted for,” she said.

Meanwhile, 23 percent of men in 2018 and 22 percent of men in 2024 reported experiencing at least one form of workplace sexual harassment.

Younger women are also just as likely as older women to have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace, the report reveals.

Women also reported having less confidence than men that reporting sexual harassment would be effective. Some 53 percent of women and 65 percent of men in 2024 are confident their workplace would effectively handle a sexual harassment report, the study revealed.

“Women—and particularly women of color— are not getting enough support from their managers,” the report reads. “They are still far more likely than men to face bias that calls their abilities and leadership potential into question.

“And women of color, LGBTQ+ women, and women with disabilities stand out for experiencing more demeaning interactions at work,” the report continues.

A separate report, published Monday by Tulane University, revealed there has been no change in the sexual assault and harassment that women faced in the wake of #MeToo, Forbes reports.

The #MeToo movement exploded in 2017 as women around the world used the hashtag to share their stories of surviving sexual harassment and assault.

In 2018, 81 percent of women said they experienced harassment or assault at some point in their lives, the Tulane University report revealed. That number rose to 82 percent in 2024.