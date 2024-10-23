Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Coast Guard is searching for a woman who fell overboard during a Taylor Swift-themed cruise in the Bahamas.

A 66-year-old woman is missing after she fell from Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas cruise ship around 9:40pm on Tuesday, according to a Coast Guard statement.

The incident happened approximately 17 miles north of Nassau, Bahamas. The ship had departed from Miami.

The Coast Guard has sent a plane and a helicopter to the area to search for the woman.

“Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort and is working with local authorities,” a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said. “We are also providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share.”

Hundreds of Swifties were traveling on the Allure of the Seas as part of cruise group united around Swift. Jessica Malerman, Nicole Rivera, and Shelby Reyes — all travel agents with Marvelous Mouse Travels — organized the trip, according to NBC News. The women worked with Royal Caribbean to host other private events focused on the singer and celebrating her Eras Tour, according to the group’s website.

Swifties on the cruise swapped friendship bracelets, participated in trivia, and had themed outfit night, according to the agency.

It is unclear if the woman who fell overboard was with the Swifties or if she was coincidentally on the ship at the same time as the event.