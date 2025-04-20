Woman and boy killed as car swept away in ‘historic’ Oklahoma flooding
Officials expect flood waters to continue into Sunday
A woman and a 12-year-old boy were killed when their car was swept away during historic Oklahoma flooding, according to authorities.
The Moore Police Department says it responded to people trapped in two vehicles caught in floodwaters on Saturday night. One of the cars had left the roadway and had been swept under a bridge.
“This was a historical weather event that impacted roads and resulted in dozens of high-water incidents across the city,” police said in a written statement.
“The Moore Police Department would like to extend a thank you to our neighboring agencies who assisted in rescue efforts. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the victims.”
KOCO, a CNN affiliate, reported the pair’s vehicle had washed into a creek and was later wedged against a drainage pipe. There were three people in the car, with the unidentified third person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
The woman and child were not located inside the vehicle but found following an extensive search.
According to the outlet, a father and son were in the second car and managed to escape, with their car briefly sitting on top of the family of three’s car.
Moore, a city of approximately 63,000, is located about 10 miles from Oklahoma City.
The National Weather Service had issued flooding and severe thunderstorm warnings in large swaths of Oklahoma as well as portions of Texas, Missouri, Arkansas and southern Illinois. A storm system from the Southern Plains to the Upper Midwest is making its way through the area with potential for more storms on Sunday.
Police have warned of large debris on the roads as floodwaters recede.
In Arkansas and Missouri, meteorologists have predicted heavy rainfall and potential tornadoes.
The Storm Prediction Center said there were 16 reports of tornadoes by Sunday morning.
