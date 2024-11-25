Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A pack of grey wolves has been spotted in a popular California national park for the first time in a century.

The pack – consisting of one adult male, an adult female, and two cubs – was seen roaming the southern border of Lassen Volcanic National Park, according to ActiveNorCal.

The grey wolf was believed to have been hunted out of Lassen Volcanic National Park in the 1920s, but the small group was spotted back there last month, reported the Sacramento Bee.

It is unclear if the wolves belong to an existing group that roams in the northern California territory – known within conservation circles as the Diamond Pack.

Other nearby packs include the Lassen Pack – situated further south in Lassen National Forest, and the Antelope Pack which are reported to be another new male-female pair in the Sierra Nevada Valley, according to OutdoorLife.

The Gray wolf sighting confirms the pack as the third to be spotted in California this year after they were previously thought to be extinct.

Officials have reportedly identified the adult female within the pack as a 3-year-old from the Lassen Packs 2021 litter in northern California but the male’s origins are yet to be confirmed.

Axel Hunnicutt, a Gray wolf coordinator for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife told California Wolf Watch that the new wolf pack was spotted in the southern area of Lassen National Park.

He told McClatchy News that the pack may not be living within the national park but could be “utilizing portions of the park.”

The Independent contacted Hunnicutt, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the US Forest Service for comment.

Gray wolves were typically hunted in the early 20th century but, today, they are strictly protected under the California Endangered Species Act and the federal Endangered Species Act.

Previously thought to be extinct in California – the return of wolves has widely been praised by conservationists in the past year and the news of the new pack has been well-received by social media users online.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Gray wolves were extirpated from California in the 1920s.

One Facebook user said: “So excited. I hope this pack survives. Amazing news (love heart emoji)”

Whereas another wrote: “Yay!! We needed this shot of hope!”

The return of Gray wolves is expected to benefit other endangered species in the area such as Sierra Nevada Red Foxes who were “outcompeted by coyotes” ever since the wolves disappeared, wrote California Wolf Watch.

Therefore, some hope that the wolf resurgence will drive out coyotes and lead to population growth in the beloved Red Fox.