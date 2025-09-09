Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Wisconsin man faked his own death to start a new life with a woman in Georgia, texting his wife he loved her on the night he executed the plan.

Ryan Borgwardt told his wife, Emily, he was going to Green Lake to watch the northern lights. The next morning, Emily woke to find him gone, her desperate texts of "Where are you????" and "Babe?" unanswered.

By then, Mr Borgwardt had already overturned his kayak on the lake and cycled through the night to catch a bus to Canada, the first leg of his journey to Tbilisi, the Georgian capital. His destination was a Ukrainian woman he had been secretly courting online.

Details of the elaborate deception emerged from a massive file of case documents released by the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office to The Associated Press this week, offering a glimpse into the couple’s tense marriage. In one interview included in the documents, Mr Borgwardt confessed to detectives that he was a "failure" and described his plan to abscond to the country at the crossroads of fly and Asia as a "crazy, emotional dream."

Borgwardt, 46, was convicted of obstruction last month. His wife divorced him in May.

The cabinetmaker, who lived with his wife and their three children in Watertown, traveled about 50 miles (80 kilometers) to Green Lake to go kayaking on the night of Aug. 11, 2024. He never came home.

Sheriff’s deputies discovered his kayak on the lake in an area where the water was about 200 feet (60 meters) deep. The search for his body went on for 50 days.

Borgwardt had intentionally overturned the kayak and paddled back to shore in an inflatable raft. He retrieved an electric bike he had stashed nearby and rode 70 miles (112 kilometers) through the night to the Wisconsin capital of Madison, where he caught a bus to the Toronto airport.

He eventually made it to Tibilsi where he met a woman named Katya he'd met on a dating website in December 2023. By February of 2024 they had become close friends and he began researching how to fake his own death that April so he could be with her.

Sheriff's investigators eventually contacted him via email using information on a laptop he had left behind. They convinced him to return to Wisconsin in December, largely by pleading with him to do right by his family.

open image in gallery This photo released on Dec. 11, 2024 by the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office shows Ryan Borgwardt's booking photo after being taken into custody in Green Lake, Wis. (Green Lake County Sheriff Office via AP) ( AP )

Before they booked Borgwardt into jail, investigators asked him during a three-hour interview why he did it.

He said he felt like a failure, saying later in the interview that he has accumulated about $75,000 in credit card debt and $130,000 in business debt. He said he didn't have a good relationship with his wife and his children didn't want to do anything with him anymore.

“I think just the inability to feel like you could talk to your wife about some of this stuff, and maybe the complete hopelessness that you have in the situation that you’re in,” he said. “And you end up meeting a friend somewhere on the other side of the world who sort of has a somewhat similar story and you just end up becoming friends and the friend thing ends up turning into more, but you didn’t really plan on that.

“It wasn’t your intention. So a door kind of opens up for you in a way to possibly make things work like that,” he added.

He said he hoped that he could avoid detection long enough to be declared legally dead. At that point he planned to apply for citizenship in Georgia but hadn't figured out how to do that if he was declared dead.

open image in gallery Missing Kayaker ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The tension in the Borgwardts' marriage was evident in their last texts the night he fled.

He told her at 10:36 p.m. that he “may have snuck out on a lake.”

“That would have been nice to know,” Emily Borgwardt responded. “I was beginning to wonder why you weren't home."

After he apologized, she responded: “Nothing new. I should be used to it by now. So many nights I have no idea where you are when it's late.”

He responded that he'll work on their communication, adding that he saw the northern lights and they were pink. He then texted: “I love you.... goodnight.”

Emily Borgwardt told him that she loved him, too, and to be safe.

“I'll be heading back to shore soon,” he responded at 10:49 p.m., his final message before his wife's frantic ones at 5:12 a.m. asking where he was.

Throughout the interview with detectives Borgwardt repeatedly asked whether Katya was in trouble, too. He said he would like to return to her because the cost of living is so much cheaper in Georgia than in the U.S.

At the end of the interview, he asked the detectives if he could use the justice center's Wi-Fi to let Katya know he was OK. One of the deputies tells Borgwardt he'll email her for him.

Borgwardt pleaded no contest to the obstruction charge on Aug. 26. He was sentenced to 89 days in jail.