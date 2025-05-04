Cold case of missing Wisconsin mother finally solved after more than 60 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The cold case of a young Wisconsin woman who went missing more than 60 years ago has finally been solved, after she was found alive and well.

Audrey Backeberg, a mother of two, vanished from the city of Reedsburg in July 1962 when she was 20 years old.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the family babysitter claimed that she and Backeberg hitchhiked to Madison, and said she last saw her walking around the corner away from the bus stop.

Backeberg never returned home.

Over the years, investigators had pursued numerous leads in an effort to determine her whereabouts. None were successful and the case eventually went cold.

However, last week the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office announced that Backeberg had been found alive and simply living out of state. She is now 82 years old.

open image in gallery The case of Wisconsin mother Audrey Backeberg, who was missing for more than 60 years, has been solved. She was found alive and well and living out of state ( Wisconsin Department of Justice )

Further investigation has revealed that her disappearance was “by her own choice and not the result of any criminal activity or foul play,” the sheriff’s office added.

According to the Charley Project, which profiles missing persons in cold cases, Backeberg married Ronald Backberg when she was "about fifteen years old.” Their "marriage was troubled and there were allegations of abuse."

The case was looked into again earlier this year after it was assigned to a Sheriff’s Office Detective for a comprehensive review as part of an ongoing examination of cold case files.

The investigation included a thorough re-evaluation of all case files and evidence, combined with re-interviewing witnesses and uncovering new insights.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to acknowledge the work of Investigators, both past and present,” Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said in a statement.

“Despite the significant challenges that many cold cases present, this resolution underscores both the importance of continued work and the dedication of the Sheriff’s Office to providing answers to families and the community.”