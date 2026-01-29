Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Southern states are racing to recover from a crippling winter storm that killed at least 80 people before another blast of dangerous cold hits Friday.

Mississippi dispatched 500 National Guard troops to clear roads blocked by fallen trees and Tennessee had nearly 1,000 linemen scrambling to restore power to thousands of Nashville homes.

The National Weather Service said arctic air moving into the Southeast will cause already frigid temperatures to plunge into the teens Friday night in cities like Nashville, where more than 90,000 homes and businesses still had no electricity five days after a massive storm dumped snow and ice across the eastern U.S.

At least 80 people have died in areas afflicted with bitter cold from Texas to New Jersey.

The extended deep freeze has left some people increasingly desperate in a region unaccustomed to and ill-equipped for such cold. Emergency dispatchers in Mississippi were getting calls from people running out of food and medications while stuck at home. Tennessee had troopers making welfare checks on residents who hadn't been heard from in days.

open image in gallery Utility trucks race to restore power Wednesday in Nashville after a winter storm knocked out power to more than 1 million homes and businesses in the US ( AP )

The situation in hard-hit northern Mississippi was “life-or-death,” said Jamie Partridge, a longtime resident of Batesville, where residents shivered in line outside a Walmart store waiting for a turn to buy supplies.

More than 300,000 U.S. homes and businesses had no electricity Wednesday, according to the outage tracking website poweroutage.us. The vast majority were in Mississippi and Tennessee, with roughly 100,000 each.

Nashville Electric Service said in a social media post Thursday that it had 963 linemen working on repairs after the storm snapped hundreds of power poles in the Nashville area. A utility vice president, Brent Baker, said Wednesday crews would need the weekend, or longer, before all customers could be restored.

open image in gallery More than 300,000 U.S. homes and businesses still had no electricity as of Wednesday ( AP )

Interstates 55 and 22 were closed in northern Mississippi after emergency crews with tow trucks and snowplows removed gridlocked vehicles stuck on the icy roads. Gov. Tate Reeves said road crews would continue to work Thursday toward reopening the major highways.

Reeves said he had mobilized 500 National Guard troops to clear trees and other debris still blocking roads.

Warming centers are open across Mississippi

Mississippi officials say it's the state’s worst winter storm since 1994. About 60 warming centers were opened across the state, known as one of the nation’s poorest. But for some communities, they weren't enough.

Hal Ferrell, mayor of Batesville, said Wednesday that no one in the city has power and, with roads still slippery with ice, it’s too soon to begin recovery efforts.

“We’re at a real mess and warming centers just don’t exist for 7,500 people,” Ferrell said.

Forecasters say the subfreezing weather will persist in the eastern U.S. into February and there's high chance of heavy snow in the Carolinas, Virginia and northeast Georgia this weekend. Snowfall is also possible along the East Coast from Maryland to Maine.

There was a slight chance of freezing rain Thursday night in some-hard areas of Mississippi and a limited possibility of snow showers in Nashville overnight Friday, according to the National Weather Service. But forecasters said the biggest threat was the dangerous cold, with sub-zero wind chills possible in parts of South deal with widespread power outages.

University of Mississippi to close for a second week

Officials at the University of Mississippi in snow-covered Oxford opted to cancel classes and campus activities for a second week, with plans to to reopen Feb 9.

Though power had been restored to the campus, workers were still removing limbs dangling from trees, university officials said in statement Wednesday night.

Erik Lipsett in Benton County, Mississippi, spent the last several days scooping ice from the front yard so he can melt it to flush down his toilets. The area has been without water and power since the weekend.

On Wednesday morning, he lined up at a nearby gas station to shower and said that propane bottles, canisters and hookups for heaters are hard to come by.