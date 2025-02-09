Winter storm dumps snow and ice on Northeast and Midwest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A winter storm dumped snow and ice in the Midwest and Northeast just in time for Super Bowl Sunday.

The fast-moving storm breezed through the U.S. on Saturday into Sunday morning leaving roughly 100 million Americans feeling the impacts.

In New York City, about three inches of snow fell overnight in Central Park, according to ABC 7. The storm dumped five inches in Long Island. Other parts of the New York City metro area saw between three to five inches.

open image in gallery New York City was one of the areas hit by a weekend storm. Roughly three inches fell in the city, including Times Square ( NYC Emergency Management )

"Our city agencies are ready to answer the call and keep New Yorkers safe as we expect freezing temperatures and snowfall this weekend," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

In the Boston area, between three to seven inches of snow landed on communities. The snow was so significant in some areas that churches were forced to cancel Sunday services, according to CBS Boston.

“Morning. Please have a great day, thank you for the weather, but I’m ready for spring,” Massachusetts resident Gary Lunn wrote on Facebook.

“Maybe four inches, now the snow is coming off the ocean at a good clip, Everett, Massachusetts,” Marty O’Sullivan noted on social media.

open image in gallery In Boston, three to seven inches of snow fell over the weekend. Forecasters say much of the eastern U.S. will see another round of winter this week ( Boston Public Works )

The storm also made its presence felt in the Midwest, dumping rain and snow on that region. In Pennsylvania, a wintry mix brought freezing rain to the Pittsburgh area on Saturday night. That created headaches for commuters on slick roads.

While parts of the U.S. will spend Sunday digging out from the weekend snow, the bad news is that more is on the way. According to AccuWeather, another storm is set to move east this week. Parts of the Southeast are expected to see significant rainfall starting Monday.

While in the Appalachian region, another round of snow is set to move through. The area between St. Louis and Louisville, Kentucky, is set to see one to three inches of snow by Wednesday. Snowfall could be more significant in higher elevations.

That storm is expected to move to the Northeast and impact the region by the end of the week.

"Another storm is expected to closely follow on the heels of the early week storm, impacting many of the same areas beginning on Wednesday," noted AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex Duffus.

Snow and ice are set to hit an area stretching from Chicago to New York by Thursday. Both Boston and New York City are set for a mix of rain and snow, but areas further north could see just snow.