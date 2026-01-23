Animal rescue rushes to save over 200 dogs before winter storm hits the US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Animal welfare advocates are in a desperate race against time to rescue over 200 dogs from a squalid rural property in Mississippi before a severe winter storm sweeps across the country on Friday.

Paws of War, a New York-based non-profit specialising in rehoming animals with veterans and first responders, is spearheading the urgent operation.

Robert Misseri, co-founder of Paws of War, described the scene at the Tupelo, Mississippi, property, which his team reached on Wednesday, as a "house of horrors.”

He recounted finding skeletal remains of dogs decomposing in the yard, widespread faeces, and animals living both inside and outside the residence in appalling conditions.

"It's rewarding seeing them come off the property for the first time, knowing that they will ultimately wind up on someone's couch. But to think that they suffered up there for all these years in silence," Misseri said, his voice trailing off.

open image in gallery The org found skeletal remains of dogs decomposing in the yard, widespread faeces, and animals living both inside and outside the residence in appalling conditions ( Stephen Smith )

The Lee County Sheriff's Office enlisted the assistance of Paws of War in rehoming the neglected animals. By Thursday evening, approximately 60 dogs had been taken in by nine different shelters, while Paws of War dispatched several trucks to transport 45 dogs back to New York.

Further support arrived from the Northshore Humane Society in Louisiana, whose team traveled over 300 miles (483 kilometres) to the Tupelo area on Wednesday for what they named "Operation: Tupelo Tails.”

Thirteen dogs are now under their care. Scott Bernier, the society’s CEO, highlighted the grim reality: "A lot of these dogs have scars on their faces, which is evidence that they were probably sparring with the other dogs for food," he stated. "So it’s a bad condition. Not something we ever like to see."

Veterinary technician Scout Cannizzaro noted that some dogs presented with upper respiratory infections and skin conditions, with Bernier anticipating heartworm in others.

The Northshore Humane Society is now urgently seeking foster homes, as its facility struggles with heating. However, Bernier assured that any animals remaining at the shelter during the storm would be kept warm and safe.

Paws of War continues its overnight efforts to secure shelter for the remaining dogs before the storm hits. Misseri’s team is also searching for any skittish animals that may have fled, estimating the total number of dogs needing rescue could reach 300. He vowed that no dog would be left outside during the impending storm, appealing to other shelters for help. "We weren't prepared for this," he admitted. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.