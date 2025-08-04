Wildfires mapped: Where will be affected by smoky conditions this week?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wildfire smoke continued to choke millions of residents across the Upper Great Lakes region on Monday, as massive blazes burned in Canada and throughout the western U.S.

Minneapolis saw the second worst air quality in the world on Friday, with an air quality index of 159, thanks to the fires.

The city of Detroit had the fourth worst air quality in the world, with an air quality index of 154, according to air quality tracker IQ Air.

Any measurement above 150 is considered to be unhealthy and potentially result in more serious health impacts for sensitive groups. Recent research has linked wildfire smoke exposure to a higher risk of premature death and developing dementia.

“It is recommended that, when possible, you avoid strenuous outdoor activities, especially those with heart disease and respiratory diseases like asthma. Monitor for symptoms such as wheezing, coughing, chest tightness, dizziness, or burning in nose, throat, and eyes,” the National Weather Service’s Detroit office warned in a post on social media.

open image in gallery A map shows where air quality is the worst across the U.S. on Monday morning. Wildfire smoking has forced forecasters to issue air quality alerts in several states, including Michigan and New York ( AirNow/Esri, USGS, Missouri DNR Esri, TomTom, Garmin, FAO, NOAA, USGS, EPA, USFWS )

An advisory was issued through Monday evening for the whole state of Michigan .

In nearby Chicago, air quality also remained degraded following a very hazy weekend.

By Monday, smoke was hanging on in neighboring Wisconsin. Several counties there were shown to be threatened by unhealthy air.

open image in gallery The sun is covered by smoke from the Canadian wildfires in Blaine, Minnesota. Minneapolis had the second worst air quality in the world last week because of the wildfire smoke ( Getty Images )

The air pollution has shifted eastward since last week, according to national forecasters, with air quality alerts in effect across the Upper Mississippi Valley and Northeast regions.

open image in gallery Fires are seen throughout the U.S. and Canada. Smoke from the blazes is impacting much of the northern U.S. on Monday ( FIRMS US/CANADA/NASA/USFS )

In New York City, the air quality was also unhealthy, and temperatures were expected to jump up nearly 30 degrees over the course of the day. In addition to worsening wildfire conditions, higher temperatures can make air quality worse, leading to increases in ozone pollution, which is commonly known as smog. The combination of smog and wildfire smoke can be particularly harmful, potentially leading to cardiovascular and respiratory issues.

open image in gallery Smoke was lingering in Wisconsin on Monday. The red counties shown on this map still have 'unhealthy' air ( Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources )

This wildfire smoke is tied to fires burning in Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba. Nearly 4,000 fires have scorched more than 16 million acres this year thus far across the country, and 739 are still active, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

open image in gallery A couple take pictures of a wildfire as its spreads in Squamish, British Columbia, last June. More than 730 wildfires are active throughout Canada ( AFP via Getty Images )

But, Canadian wildfires aren’t the only potential threat to Americans and skies around the nation. In the West and Southwest, major wildfires were tearing through California and Arizona.

The Golden State’s Gifford Fire in Los Padres National Forest had ballooned to more than 65,000 acres, forcing evacuations. Its cause remains under investigation.

open image in gallery The Gifford fire turns the skies over Los Padres National Forest orange. The blaze's cause remains under investigation ( U.S. Forest Service - Los Padres National Forest/Facebook )

In Arizona’s Grand Canyon National Park, the lightning-sparked Dragon Bravo “megafire” kept spreading, now spanning more than 116,000 acres. That makes it the largest fire in the country.

open image in gallery The Dragon Bravo fire is seen over Arizona’s Kaibab National Forest late last month. The blaze is now the largest in the U.S., spanning more than 116,000 acres ( 2025 Dragon Bravo Fire Information/Facebook )

“This fire behavior we’re seeing is unprecedented,” Lisa Jennings, a spokeswoman for the Southwest Area Incident Management Team, told The New York Times on Saturday. “We have had consistently gusty winds with this dry spell for the past eight days. There’s lots of fuel to burn through.”