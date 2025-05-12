Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Western North Carolina is again being targeted by hazardous rainfall that forecasters say is expected to lead to its “first noteworthy flood threat” since last September’s deadly Hurricane Helene.

The Southeast state, which has been recently charred by weeks-long, wind-driven wildfires and pounding rain, has continued to pick up the pieces in months since the storm left communities flooded with muddy, brown water and resulted in the deaths of more than 100 people.

This storm is not anticipated to be anywhere near the magnitude of Helene, but “it is the first noteworthy flooding threat in the area since Helene according to the National Weather Service,” Mitchell County told residents.

The slow-moving low-pressure system is projected to bring showers and thunderstorms, including the potential for isolated tornadoes on Monday afternoon and into the evening.

A flood watch is in effect near the Blue Ridge Encampment into Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Another flood watch was issued through early Tuesday in central North Carolina, bringing rainfall totals of two to four inches. Northeast South Carolina is set to get one to three inches by Tuesday.

open image in gallery A worker attends to a western North Carolina rail road amid debris from Hurricane Helene. The area is set to see the first ‘noteworthy flooding threat’ since September this week ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Parts of the state could see as many as six to 10 inches of rain fall in a 24-hour period. But, any impacts are not anticipated to be anywhere near the magnitude of Helene ( Getty Images )

Mitchell County, which borders Tennessee, is about an hour from the hard-hit Buncombe County, said three to five inches of rain were possible there, with some other areas “getting as much as six to ten inches in a 24-hour period.”

The rain could continue through Wednesday evening, but a slight chance of showers resumes on Thursday, according to The Asheville Citizen-Times. There might be more over the weekend.

"The potential for flash flooding, even landslides, being mentioned by the National Weather Service office, there’s a lot of concern for these communities," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said.

open image in gallery Flooding this week could negatively affect ongoing clean-up efforts post-Helene. Recovery is expected to take years ( Getty Images )

The landslides and flooding could impact Helene clean-up in the coming days. The efforts have been ongoing for months, with roads still closed months later.

"It is eight months since Hurricane Helene just devastated parts of our country," Merwin said. "You think about western North Carolina, eastern Tennessee, just changed forever. They are still recovering. But, with today’s flash flood threat, the recovery process could become more complicated."