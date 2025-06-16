Fake fundraising pages sprout after floods ravage West Virginia, leaving at least six dead, including a 3-year-old

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A West Virginia Sheriff’s Office wants donors to be mindful of fake GoFundMe accounts in the wake of a flash flood that left at least six people dead, including a three-year-old, on Saturday evening.

In a post on Facebook, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office said it had received reports of fake GoFundMe pages and other non-local organizations collecting money on the internet for flood victims, who experienced overwhelming waters in Triadelphia and Valley Grove.

“Your generosity is so appreciated, but we don’t want anyone getting scammed,” the law enforcement agency said.

open image in gallery An abandoned vehicle stuck in flood debris in Valley Grove, West Virginia ( AP )

“Lastly, keep the flood victims and first responders in your prayers — they’ve truly witnessed an unimaginable catastrophe.”

Rescue crews were still searching for missing people several hours after the torrential rains. Multiple water rescues were conducted in Fairmont, a city 100 miles from Wheeling, which included an apartment building in Marion County.

open image in gallery A flood-damaged ceramic shop near the little Wheeling creek in Valley Grove ( AP )

open image in gallery An image provided by the Wheeling West Virginia Fire Department shows cars sitting in submerged waters after flash floods

A city spokesperson said an apartment building had partially collapsed, but it wasn’t known how many people were impacted, according to CBS News.

Officials are currently assessing damage to roads, bridges, natural gas and other infrastructure.

About 2.5 to four inches of rain fell in parts of Wheeling and Ohio County during a half-hour period.

The rainwater left cars submerged in small towns east of the Ohio River and brought local waterways to higher levels.

Governor Patrick Morrisey previously said two people were still missing. State officials are currently working with FEMA, he said.

open image in gallery A washed out vehicle sits in flood debris from Battle Run Creek, West Virginia ( AP )

open image in gallery The aftermath of flash flooding that occurred in West Virginia over the weekend ( WBOY 12 News )

During a news conference on Sunday, Lou Vargo, Ohio County emergency management director, said: “We almost immediately started getting 911 calls for rescue of people being trapped.

“During this time, we had major infrastructure damage to roads, bridges, and highways, where we couldn't respond to a lot of incidents. So we were delayed in getting there because there was just so much damage,” he said.

open image in gallery A flooded street in Wheeling, West Virginia ( WHEELING, WV FIRE DEPARTMENT/AFP )

“It happened so quickly and so fast. … I've been doing this for 35 years. I've seen major floods here in the city and the county. I've never seen anything like this."

Anyone interested in donating is encouraged to call 304-234-7109.