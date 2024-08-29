Wells Fargo worker dies at her desk — and isn’t found until four days later

Support truly

A woman working at a Wells Fargo branch in Arizona died while she was at work and was not found until four days later, according to police.

Denise Prudhomme, 60, arrived at the Tempe, Arizona bank office at 7am on August 16 for her shift, but died at her desk on the third floor of the building. She wasn't found until August 20 when security at the building stumbled upon her body.

Firefighters and police were called out to the building, where the woman was declared dead at 4.55pm, police said.

The Office of Medical Examiner in Tempe said her manner of death is still pending, according to USA Today.

Police said an initial investigation found no evidence of foul play contributing to the woman's death. Their investigation will continue, including interviews with other employees at the bank location.

Employees at the bank began to suspect something was off when they began noting a foul smell in the building, but believed it to be a plumbing issue, according to KPNX, citing an anonymous employee.

Prudhomme's cubicle was not near the third-floor's main aisle, which may explain why it took so long before she was discovered, according to KPNX. Many of the bank's employees work remotely, but the building does have round-the-clock security.

One employee said they were sickened by the thought of their co-worker's body sitting for days in her cubicle.

“To hear she’s been sitting at the desk like that would make me feel sick,” the employee told K12 News. “And nobody did anything. That’s how she spent her last moments.”

One of the employees told the broadcaster they were furious that security took four days to find the woman, calling it "negligence."

Wells Fargo issued a statement lamenting Prudhomme's death to KPNX.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the company said. “Counselors, through our Employee Assistance Consulting service, are available to support our employees. We are fully cooperating with the Tempe Police Department in their investigation and will direct all further questions to them."