Wednesday marks the busiest travel day of the Thanksgiving week, with millions taking to the skies and slick roadways to visit loved ones over the holiday.

But severe weather is already impacting plans, with blizzard conditions hitting the Midwest and Great Lakes states and storms in the Intermountain West making car travel hazardous. More than 1,000 flights were already delayed or canceled across the nation on Wednesday because of weather systems moving across the country.

Around 82 million people are on the move, with the busiest travel days expected today and on Sunday and Monday after the holiday.

At least 73 million – or nearly 90 percent of Thanksgiving travelers – are set to make their journeys by road, as six million take to the skies, according to AAA. This holiday travel period is slated to be the busiest in nearly 15 years, the Federal Aviation Administration warned.

“That number could end up being higher if some air travelers decide to drive instead of fly following recent flight cancellations,” the non-profit cautioned.

But there are some weather impacts across the nation that could hinder travel or make treks longer. Here is a look at what is happening in regions across the nation:

open image in gallery Travelers pass through Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport Wednesday. This Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest for flying in nearly 15 years. ( Getty Images )

The South

After thunderstorms resulted in fallen trees and damaged homes in Texas and Alabama, the severe weather threat in the region has largely shifted away. That doesn’t mean the rain is completely gone.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service said lingering storms over southern Texas were expected to “gradually taper off” due to an approaching cold front.

Rain was anticipated to fall in Laredo and other areas of Texas close to the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday morning. Additional precipitation lingered over southern Georgia between Valdosta and Douglas.

open image in gallery Travelers stand in line for departure at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday morning in Atlanta. Conditions there are dry for now, but expected to get colder over the next few days ( AP )

The Midwest and Great Lakes

Nearly 90,000 American customers were left without power early Wednesday, with the majority in Wisconsin and Michigan, according to outage tracker PowerOutage.US.

Forecasters in Minnesota said that a weather system had the potential to dump up to nine inches of snow through later today.

“In life, it's said, timing is everything. And with an army of Minnesotans hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, the approach of a fairly significant winter storm system is poor timing indeed,” KARE 11 said.

Officials at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport urged travelers to arrive earlier than normal due to the expected crowds, according to KSTP.

open image in gallery A plow removes snow outside Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport on Wednesday. Snow is dumping across the Midwest and Great Lakes regions. ( Getty Images )

The Metropolitan Airports Commission expects to screen 441,000 people through security checkpoints between Thursday and December 1, according to CBS News, with the busiest days between today and Sunday.

Lower Michigan is set to see lake-effect snow on Thanksgiving, with up to a foot or more blowing between today and the morning.

Winter storm watches are in effect, and winds may gust up to 45 miles per hour, making travel dangerous.

As much as six inches of snow could fall in North Dakota. “If you’re planning on traveling Tuesday, be prepared for snow-covered roads and rapidly changing visibility due to falling and blowing snow,” Bismarck forecasters said.

open image in gallery A map from the National Weather Service shows areas of the U.S. affected by rain, in green, and snow, in white, on Wednesday. Purple indicates where there will be mixed precipitation ( NWS )

North Dakota forecasters warned that more snow would fall over the weekend after 4.7 inches of powder dumped in the state on Tuesday.

“Another round of accumulating snowfall is expected Friday through early Saturday, with low to medium chances for snow totals to exceed two inches across much of western and central North Dakota,” the Bismarck National Weather Service Office wrote on social media. “If you’re traveling, make sure to stay updated on the forecast!”

In Chicago, forecasters advised travelers about blowing snow and strong wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. More than 140 flights were already delayed at O’Hare airport by the early afternoon, according to the tracker FlightAware.

“Wind-whipped snow showers and flurries will accompany the winds, resulting in brief poor visibility,” the National Weather Service’s Chicago Office wrote.

open image in gallery A United Airlines agent assists a traveler at O'Hare International Airport on Tuesday. Dozens of flights were delayed at the Midwest travel hub ( AFP via Getty Images )

The East

Rain was moving over Boston and the New England area Wednesday morning. Some scattered thunderstorms were also anticipated up and down the East Coast, with the arrival of a cold front.

“The cold front will bring periods of rain and gusty winds to the Northeast, which could cause some delays at major airport hubs in Atlanta, Charlotte, Washington, D.C., and New York City while some rain will linger across the Southeast and mid-Atlantic,” FOX Weather said.

AccuWeather forecasters said winds in New York City could reach up to 30mph, potentially affecting the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade’s main attraction: massive balloons that can span up to 100ft tall. The balloons don’t fly with sustained winds up to 23mph and gusts up to 35mph.

Low temperatures in Florida will approach freezing late Thursday and into the weekend, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

open image in gallery Parade participants are seen with the SpongeBob SquarePants and Gary Balloon during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2024. This year, forecasters warned that strong winds could potentially impact whether the balloons are allowed to fly ( Getty Images )

The West

Lighter snowfall will wind down over Wyoming and Montana, with winter weather advisories issued across the states.

Farther west, a second system is anticipated to drench the Pacific Northwest, possibly leading to flooding in Washington state and Oregon.

"A flow of moisture from the Pacific will lead to periods of rain and travel delays along the I-5 corridor in Oregon and Washington through Thanksgiving,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger.

"This second storm won't officially be an atmospheric river, but it will cause some travel problems."