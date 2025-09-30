‘No driver, no hands, no clue’: California DUI police left puzzled after pulling Waymo over for illegal U-turn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police officers in California were left puzzled after pulling over a self-driving Waymo car after it performed an illegal U-turn.

DUI enforcement officers in San Bruno, some 15 miles south of San Francisco, made the stop on Saturday night after the autonomous vehicle performed the turn right in front of them at a light.

“Since there was no human driver, a ticket couldn’t be issued (our citation books don’t have a box for “robot”),” the department wrote in an online post.

“That’s right… no driver, no hands, no clue.”

It added that, rather than the result of too much alcohol, the illegal maneuver was down to a “glitch” with the Waymo operating system.

open image in gallery DUI police in San Bruno, California, stop a Waymo self-driving vehicle after it makes an illegal U-Turn ( San Bruno Police Department )

“Hopefully the reprogramming will keep it from making any more illegal moves,” the post added.

The department clarified that notifying the company of the issue did not mean that officers were being “lenient” and that California legislation was “in the works” to allow them to issue official notices.

Last September California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill that allows officers to issue “notices of noncompliance” to manufacturers if the self-driving cars are found to have violated any traffic laws.

The vehicles must also contain “a dedicated emergency response telephone line that is available for emergency response officials,” and a two-way communication device that allows law enforcement to speak to a “human operator.”

The law is set to go into effect on July 1 2026.

open image in gallery DUI enforcement officers in San Bruno, some 15 miles south of San Francisco, made the stop on Saturday night after the autonomous vehicle performed the turn right in front of them at a light ( San Bruno Police Department )

The bill was introduced by California assemblyman Phil Ting following several incidents in San Francisco, which included autonomous vehicles blocking traffic, entering active crime scenes and even dragging a pedestrian along the road.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has also launched its own investigation into Waymo after receiving almost two dozen reports of the autonomous vehicles potentially violating traffic laws.

“Whether it’s drivers, passengers, or even driverless cars, we’ll continue to do our part to keep San Bruno’s streets safe,” the San Bruno police department said.

Waymo self-driving cars were first launched by Google’s X research lab in 2009, and work via the use of external cameras and sensors.