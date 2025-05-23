Zoo launches massive bird hunt to find and save young East African Crowned Crane that escaped
The community of Issaquah, Washington, is searching for an East African crowned crane that escaped from the Cougar Mountain Zoo on Wednesday.
An endangered East African crowned crane has escaped from Cougar Mountain Zoo in Issaquah, Washington, prompting an urgent bird hunt by zoo staff.
The juvenile female bird was last seen around 10:15 a.m. Friday, at the Lake Sammamish State Park Boat Launch on Peregrine Point Way, the zoo said in a social media update.
On Thursday morning, she was spotted near Lake Sammamish State Park, flying eastward and reportedly mingling with a group of great blue herons.
The crane, known for its striking golden crown of feathers, is an endangered species native to eastern and southern Africa. Juveniles are typically brown with darker crowns and necks, while adults display gray plumage and a bright red throat pouch used for vocalization.
Zoo officials have not said how the crane escaped, but confirmed she flew out of her enclosure into the surrounding wooded area Wednesday afternoon. She was later spotted above the zoo heading toward Lake Sammamish.
The public is advised not to approach the bird if sighted, as she may be mistaken for local species like the great blue heron.
Instead, sightings should be reported immediately to the zoo's dedicated phone line at (206) 641-1554 or via email at info@cougarmountainzoo.org.
Cougar Mountain Zoo, established in 1972, is a nonprofit zoological park focusing on endangered species. It is located near the border of the Cougar Mountain Regional Wildland Park, about 15 miles east of Seattle.
