Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Washington Post CEO and publisher William Lewis is reportedly stepping down after gutting of hundreds of staffers at the legendary paper.

Lewis reportedly announced the change in a staff memo sent on Saturday, according to Washington Post reporters on social media who shared images of the memo.

"All - after two years of transformation at The Washington Post, now is the right time for me to step aside. I want to thank Jeff Bezos for his support and leadership throughout my tenure sas CEO and Publisher. The institution could not have a better owner," Lewis reportedly wrote in his email.

Bezos, the CEO of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post, faced sharp criticism after the newsroom's staff was slashed by an estimated 300 reporters earlier this week.

"During my tenure, difficult decisions have been taken in order to ensure the sustainable future of The Post so it can for many years ahead publish high-quality nonpartisan news to millions of customers each day," Lewis reportedly said in the memo.

Washington Post CEO and publisher William Lewis abruptly announced his departure from the paper in a Saturday memo just days after laying off hundreds at the company ( TWP )

The Post said that its current CFO, Jeff D'Onofrio — formerly the CEO of Tumblr — will take over as acting publisher and CEO "effective immediately," according to CNN.

In his own memo on Saturday, D'Onofrio wrote that he is "honored ot take the helm as acting Publisher an CEO to lead us into a sustainable, successful future with the strength of our journalism as our north star."

There is no mention in either memo of Lewis staying on during the transition period.

According to CNN, reporters at the paper had not heard from Lewis during or after the layoff announcement earlier this week, but he was spotted at a red-carpet pre-Super Bowl event.

This is a developing story.