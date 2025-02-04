Watch live: Recovery of DC plane crash wreckage continues after first parts removed from Potomac River
Watch live from the Potomac River on Tuesday, 4 February, where recovery efforts continue after an American Airlines regional passenger jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided and crashed into the water river near Washington DC’s Reagan National Airport.
Pieces of wreckage were removed from the water on Monday.
On Monday, crews from the US Army Corps of Engineers used large cranes to remove parts of the jet that was involved in the deadliest US air disaster in almost 25 years on 29 January.
Officials say they have recovered the remains of 55 of the 67 victims from the mid-air disaster.
Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said divers still need to find the bodies of 12 victims and are committed to the dignified recovery of remains. Family of the victims visited the wreckage site over the weekend to pay their respects before the wreckage was removed.
The investigation into the disaster is ongoing and crews have recovered flight tracking and voice recorders from the plane.
