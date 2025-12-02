Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a 13-year-old boy killed while going through a crosswalk that constantly had a signal malfunction will receive $30 million in a settlement with Washington state.

Michael Weilert was riding his bike at a crosswalk in Parkland on July 19, 2022, when a car hit him, throwing his body across the intersection. He later died from his injuries.

A lawsuit filed by his family against the state claimed that before crossing the street, Weilert had pressed a button that was supposed to activate flashing beacons to alert cars that he was using the crosswalk. But unknown to Weilert, one of those beacons had not been functioning, the suit alleged.

The driver of a Jeep continued through the intersection as Weilert was crossing the street. With her view of Weilert obstructed by a pickup truck in the next lane, she struck him. Weilert was with a friend when the crash occurred.

open image in gallery The family of 13-year-old Michael Weilert, who was killed while going through a crosswalk that constantly had a signal malfunction, will receive $30 million in a settlement with Washington state ( Google Earth )

The suit, citing Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance reports, alleged the state was aware as far back as May 31, 2022, that one of the flashing beacons at the crosswalk was “missing parts and not functioning.”

The Transportation Department failed not only to fix the beacon but to warn drivers and pedestrians that it was not functioning properly, according to the suit.

“Through its inaction, the State effectively lured Michael Weilert into a trap that resulted in his death,” the suit read.

The Transportation Department confirmed to The Independent, following media reports, that it has agreed to pay $30 million to Weilert’s family.

open image in gallery Weilert was riding his bike at a crosswalk in Parkland on July 19, 2022, when a car hit him, throwing his body across the intersection ( Washington State Patrol )

“While the state has reached a settlement with the family, we recognize that the loss of Michael Weilert was devastating for the family, friends and the community,” the department said. “WSDOT continues to work with communities and partners toward our state’s Target Zero goals. One tragic incident like this is one too many.”

Washington’s Target Zero plan aims to reduce the number of traffic-related deaths and serious injuries to zero by the year 2030.

Evan Bariault, the Weilert family’s attorney, told Fox 13, “We hope that part of this settlement will involve the state changing its processes and procedures and ensuring that there's a system in place to make sure that something like this doesn't happen again.”

Weilert’s parents said shortly after the tragic incident that their son “did everything right.”

"He didn’t ride through a stop sign. He wasn’t just riding down the center of the road. He actually pushed the button. They waited. They did everything right,” Weilert’s father, David, said in a July 2022 article from Fox 13.