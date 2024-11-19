Walmart warns it will have to raise prices if Trump’s tariffs are enacted

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

There’s a high chance that low-cost retailers such as Walmart will have to raise their prices if President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff proposal takes place, the company’s CFO said on Tuesday.

“We never want to raise prices,” John David Rainey told CNBC. “Our model is everyday low prices. But there probably will be cases where prices will go up for consumers.”

On the campaign trail, Trump touted the idea of tariffs as a way to increase domestic manufacturing and lower prices of U.S.-made products. The president-elect has proposed a 10 to 20 percent tariff on all imports and as much as 60 percent on goods from China.

But economists have warned that U.S. businesses and consumers will ultimately pay the price of tariffs which will hurt inflation and make goods more expensive.

Walmart may have to raise it’s prices on goods impacted by Donald Trump’s proposed sweeping tariffs, the company warned ( AP )

Rainey’s warning echoes similar statements from other retailer executives.

Philip Daniele, the CEO of AutoZone, said on an earnings call in September that if they get tariffs the company “will pass those tariff costs back to the consumer.”

Lowe’s CFO Brandon Sink told investors on an earnings call that tariffs “certainly would add product costs” because 40 percent of the company’s costs of goods sold come from outside of the U.S.

A study conducted by the National Retail Federation, the world’s largest retail trade association, found that Trump’s proposed tariffs would have “a significant and detrimental impact on the costs of a wide range of consumer products sold in the United States.”

Consumers would have to pay $10.9 billion more for household appliances, at least $8.5 billion for furniture and at least $13.9 billion for apparel.

The Independent has asked the Trump team for comment on the executives’ warnings.

It is unclear how much Trump’s economic suggestions will be implemented. Ultimately, that will determine how much U.S. consumers are impacted by increased tariffs.

Rainey said it is too early to say which products would go up in price but that most of Walmart’s products are made, grown or assembled domestically, making them safe from drastic price increases. Additionally, Walmart imports goods from a range of countries.

Tariffs are no new concept and during his first administration, the president-elect imposed broad tariffs on materials imported from other countries, such as steel.

“We’ve been living under a tariff environment for seven years, so we’re pretty familiar with that,” Rainey told CNBC. “Tariffs, though, are inflationary for customers, so we want to work with suppliers and with our own private brand assortment to try to bring down prices.”