Walmart stores are getting a massive facelift - and yours could be first on the list for a remodel.

The mega-retailer unveiled its plans this week, noting that remodels will occur at 650 stores in 47 states in 2025. It is part of its “Stores of the Future” project, aimed at bringing modern displays to its locations, expanding its online pickup and delivery services and offering more products.

A spokesperson for Walmart told CoStar News that each of the remodels will cost more than $1 million.

The remodels reportedly represent Walmart's efforts to hold onto higher-income shoppers who started visiting the stores more frequently during the pandemic to pick up more affordable groceries. Those shoppers could continue to buy at Walmart as concerns about the country’s economic future has more families watching their spending.

open image in gallery A view of a remodeled bakery inside a Walmart in Plainwell, Michigan. A $1million facelift is coming to 650 stores across 47 states in 2025 that will result in a look similar to the one in Michigan. ( Walmart )

Noting the change, Walmart started to remodel its stores more than two years ago, and in doing so began spotlighting non-grocery merchandise such as clothing and home goods - just as competitor Target does.

Walmart has also been making changes to its online shopping experience to try to compete with the nation's other mega-retailer, Amazon.

According to Walmart, the remodels will include "big, bold signage" to better showcase its merchandise, new items and expanded departments, an expanded online pickup and delivery system to accommodate the rise in online shoppers, and changing its pharmacies to include wider aisles, private screening rooms and privacy checkout areas.

open image in gallery An example of a remodeled Walmart pharmacy and personal care aisle inside a newly-opened Supercenter in Cypress, Texas ( Walmart )

"The work we're doing to expand our assortment is another reason for our growth, as more customers are finding what they're looking for," Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon said during a Friday earnings call.

Texas will see the largest number of stores receiving renovations, with 67 stores getting a makeover. California will get 56 remodels.

Though a full list of Walmart stores receiving remodels is not available at this time, a partial list of the upcoming renovations has been reported by USA Today.