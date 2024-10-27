Nearly $140,000 in donations pours in for family of teen found dead in Walmart oven

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A GoFundMe for the teen killed in a Walmart oven has raised nearly $140,000 to support her family.

The fundraiser was launched after Gursimran Kaur, 19, died inside a Canadian Walmart on October 19.

“Gursimran and her mother both worked at Walmart for the last two years. In that evening, like any watchful mother who breathed for her child’s happiness, Gursimran’s mother tried to locate her after not seeing for one hour. She asked around, but everyone brushed aside thinking that she may be somewhere helping a customer, Walmart is a superstore after all! Her phone was not reachable,” the page read.

“Mother started panicking as it was unusual for her to switch her phone off during the day. She reached out to the onsite admin for help. As you all know now, her remains were found inside the walk in oven in the Bakery after a few hours.”

The tragic incident led to an outpouring of support and a GoFundMe has raised more than $194,000 CAN. That translates to roughly $140,000 in US dollars.

Gursimran Kaur, 19, was killed inside the oven of a Walmart in Canada. Police continue her death as donations have poured in for her family ( GoFundMe )

The fundraiser has been closed but it’s unclear why.

“This family’s sufferings are unimaginable and indescribable. They need your support to get through this horrific time,” the GoFundMe read.

Authorities earlier this week described the investigation as “complex” and said “an investigation of this nature may take a significant amount of time.”

"Please be aware of the impacts that speculation could have on family, colleagues and loved ones of the woman,” police added, urging people to be mindful of sharing speculative information on social media.”

Police in Canada continue to investigate Kaur’s death.

Walmart also released a statement after her death saying they were working to support store staff.

“Our deepest thoughts are with our associate and their family,” Walmart spokesperson Amanda Moss said.