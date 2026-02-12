Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Chinese owners of the iconic Waldorf Astoria in New York City are preparing to put the luxury hotel up for sale months after completing a $2 billion revamp, according to a new report.

The Park Avenue landmark reopened in November after an 8-year renovation from a 1,400-room hotel to 375 hotel guest rooms and 372 residences.

The transformation was five years behind schedule and more than $1 billion over the initial budget.

The hotel was the setting for the film Weekend at the Waldorf, starring Ginger Rogers, and its $1,000-a-week Suite 2728 was home to Marilyn Monroe in 1955 after she left Hollywood.

Waldorf's adjoining restaurants, shops and other amenities would be included in a sale, theWall Street Journal reported Wednesday. But the condos would continue to be sold separately, the report added, citing people with knowledge of the plans.

open image in gallery It was the first hotel to introduce 24-hour room service, in-room telephones and electricity on every floor ( Getty Images )

Hilton Worldwide, which has a 100-year management contract for the hotel, sold the property in 2014 to Anbang Insurance Group, a reinsurance firm based in China, for $1.95 billion, making it one of the most expensive hotel sales ever.

The group spent an additional $2 billion on construction, bringing the total to more than $4 billion.

The Chinese state-run Dajia Insurance Group was later appointed to manage Anbang's assets after its CEO, Wu Xiaohui, was prosecuted for economic crimes.

The seller doesn't expect to get all its costs back on a sale, however, with an expected billion-dollar-plus price tag, only a small cadre of potential buyers would be able to afford the flagship property for Hilton's Waldorf luxury brand, the WSJ report added.

Hilton told Reuters that it does not own the hotel but manages the property, and directed questions about the sale to the hotel's owner, Strategic Hotels & Resorts.

While Waldorf Astoria and Dajia Insurance Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Strategic Hotels & Resorts could not be reached.