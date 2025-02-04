Massive restaurant chain adds surcharge to eggs amid soaring prices

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The impact of the worst avian flu outbreak in a decade has reached breakfast tables, with Waffle House implementing a temporary 50-cent surcharge per egg.

The restaurant chain, renowned for its affordable meals, cited the dramatic increase in egg prices as the reason for the additional cost.

The widespread culling of millions of chickens monthly due to the bird flu has more than doubled egg prices since summer 2023. This surge shows no signs of abating, even with the approach of Easter, typically a period of high egg consumption.

While the national average price per dozen reached hit $4.15 in December. That’s not quite as high as the $4.82 record set two years ago the US Department of Agriculture forecasts a further 20 per cent increase in egg prices this year.

The surcharge, effective this week across all Waffle House menus, adds to the cost of the chain's popular breakfast combinations. For example, the two-egg breakfast, served with toast and a side, was listed at \$7.75 on Tuesday, now costing an additional dollar with the surcharge.

“While we hope these price fluctuations will be short-lived we cannot predict how long this shortage will last,” the company said.

The restaurant continues to monitor egg prices and said that it will adjust or remove the surcharge as market conditions allow.

Last month the first U.S. human fatality linked bird flu was reported in Louisiana. There have been 67 confirmed bird flu infections of humans in the U.S. since 2024, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The H5N1 bird flu has been spreading widely among wild birds, poultry, cows and other animals. Its growing presence in the environment increases the chances that people will be exposed, and potentially catch it, officials have said, though it remains rare.

Health officials urge anyone who has contact with sick or dead birds to take precautions, including respiratory and eye protection and gloves when handling poultry.